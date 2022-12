What date was South Australia first discovered?

What is the name of South Australia's main source of freshwater?

In 1836 who was appointed Surveyor-General of the new province and planned a city surrounded by parklands?

Who was named South Australian of the Year for 2023?

First held in 1999, what is the name of the biggest cycling race in the southern hemisphere?

What is the name of the biggest desert located in South Australia?

Wine growing regions of McLaren Vale and Barossa Valley were established in which year?

The one and only Murray River Bunyip is located in which SA town?

In the 1850s more than 5400 Germans settled in SA with the first Lutheran church opening where?

Point McLeay was the birthplace of which preacher and first Aboriginal author who features on the $50 note?

In which part of Adelaide would you find some sculptural pigs?

In 1866 Mary Mackillop co-founded the Sisters of St Joseph of the Sacred Heart in rural South Australia. Which year was she made a saint?

Which seaside town is a major holiday destination and commercial fishing port of southern rock lobster?

Women in SA were permitted to stand for political election and were given the same voting rights as men in which year?

In 1842, Edward Burton Gleeson named which town after his ancestral county home in Ireland?

In 1906 SA's first uranium mine was opened where?

What is the name of the historic transport line which runs between Quorn and Port Augusta?

The South Australian Film Corporation was established by the SA Government 1972 under which Premier?

Which police inspector instructed to create Bordertown as close to the border as possible?

Who became the first Aboriginal governor of an Australian state in 1976?

What was the name of the bank which had to be rescued by SA taxpayers after it collapsed in 1991?

What are the names of the two lakes located near the Coorong?

Which SA town is the home to the Nyrstar lead smelter?

What is the name of the annual historic vehicle run held around September each year?

Copper was found on which SA peninsula?

Remarkable Rocks and Admirals Arch are located in which part of SA?

Since its beginnings as Hummock Hill, which town served as a port for the shipment of iron ore?

In 1857, Rev Julian Tenison-Woods stumbled upon a cave with thousands of fossils and brilliant crystal columns located near which SA town?

In 1802 Captain Matthew Flinders and Captain Nicholas Baudin met at which bay near Granite Island?

Which Balfours cake is synonymous with South Australia?

In which year did the Adelaide Football Club play its first AFL season?

Which SA town is home to the Arid Lands Botanic Garden?

What is the name of the largest mountain range in South Australia?

Located on the Eyre Peninsula what is the name of the regional city is home to a famous shark diving business?

Why is South Australia's NBL side known as the Adelaide 36ers?

For years locals called the township Murat Bay, but in 1915 it was given a new name. Which town is it?

Lake Eyre can cover 9500km2 when filled as it is Australia's lowest natural point. How far below sea level is it?

In which year did the Port Adelaide Football Club win its first AFL premiership?

Where is the South Australian Whale Centre situated?

The salt flats of which lake is commonly used for land speed record attempts?

Who is South Australia's current Premier?

In which town is the Big Galah situated?

Name the town which is situated near the magnificent Blue Lake?

Where did the Australian-British nuclear weapons testing take place in the 1950s and 1960s?

Which town has hosted a biennial field day on the Eyre Peninsula since 1973?

What is the name of the award given to the SANFL's best and fairest player each year?

What is the name of the ubiquitous electricity poles which are unique to SA?

One of the largest open range zoos in the world is located in which town?

A bridge connects which town to Hindmarsh Island?