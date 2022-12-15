Meals on Wheels volunteers from around Murray Bridge spent an afternoon celebrating the year's successes and the Christmas to come.
Secretary and chairperson of the Meals on Wheels Murray Bridge Branch, Mary Rowley, said the Christmas Afternoon is a great social event for volunteers from across the branch who may not usually work together to catch up and have a chat.
"I think it's just a wonderful social occasion, and I just want to say to all our volunteers thank you, and I hope they continue to deliver meals to keep the most vulnerable people in our community at home, and that's what it's all about," Mary said.
A magnificent turnout of around 65 volunteers from the Murray Bridge Branch celebrated the constant support to the local community and ensuring deliveries continue over the Christmas and New Year period.
Currently, Meals on Wheels deliver between 80 to 85 meals per day to clients both in and outside of Murray Bridge.
Going into the new year, Mary said one thing the branch is always looking for is new volunteers.
"We always need volunteers, we're losing them I'm afraid and that's just the way of the world," she said.
"If anyone is at all interested in joining up, we would very much appreciate it."
If you are interested in becoming a part of the Meals on Wheels Murray Bridge community, please call 1800 854 453 for more information.
