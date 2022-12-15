The Murray Bridge Speedway will hold its annual 'Ultimate Pink Night' this Saturday, December 17.
The event is held in support of the National Breast Cancer Foundation, to raise funds and awareness for Breast Cancer, which sadly, as many as nine Australians lose their lives every day to.
Ladies general admission tickets for the event are just $5 each* with proceeds from each ticket sale donated to the NBCF.
There will also be raffles and giveaways on the night, plus our new range of Pink Night t-shirts for sale from the Speedway Office.
The racing program this year will feature the Australian Sprintcar Allstars Series, with a field of 16 competitors nominated so far, including previous Round Winner Mark Caruso.
Scott Enderl, Chad Ely and Steve Caruso lead the local charge, with Victorian's Brenten Farrer, Chris Temby and Daniel Scott also amongst the field.
The MJS Street Stock Series has attracted 30 nominations so far, including three of the top four placegetters from the previous round in Steven Gartner, Morris Ahearn and Bryan Brown.
While Nigel Reichstein, Carey Weston, Craig Buchanan and Darren Brumfield will be keen to make the most of their home track advantage.
Also on the program is the Formula 500s King of the Bridge.
Local racer Brendan Zadow has been hard to beat here all season, but Richard Schmidt enjoyed a feature win in the last hit-out at the Speedway, while reigning 'King' Angelo Karoussis makes a welcome return.
Current Australian Champion Dylan Beverdige makes the journey from Tasmania, joined by Victorians Dale Sinclair, Declan Robinson, Chad Bell and James MacDonald.
Classic Saloons will also be in action for a series of demonstration runs.
The event kicks off at 5pm, with gates opening at 4pm.
ULTIMATE PINK NIGHT
Saturday, December 17
- Australian Sprintcar Allstars Series
- Formula 500s King of the Bridge
- MJS Street Stock Series
- Classic Saloons/Super Sedans
Donate now to the cause: https://fundraise.nbcf.org.au/.../2022-ultimate-pink-night
Book event tickets now: www.speedwaytickets.com.au
(*Plus Booking Fee. General Admission Tickets only, does not include Pit Entry or Clubroom Entry).
NOMINATIONS: 17/12/22 -
SPRINTCAR (360 Allstars Series)
FORMULA 500s (King of the Bridge)
STREET STOCKS - (MJS Series)
CLASSIC SALOONS
It's Your Speedway, SA!
- with thanks to the Murray Bridge Speedway
