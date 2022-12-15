The Murray Valley Standard

Ultimate Pink Night at the Speedway to support National Breast Cancer Foundation

December 15 2022 - 4:30pm
Ultimate Pink Night hits the Murray Bridge Speedway. Picture by Stephen Pickering

The Murray Bridge Speedway will hold its annual 'Ultimate Pink Night' this Saturday, December 17.

