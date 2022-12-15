Murray Mallee Police investigating thefts from rural properties

Murray Mallee Police are currently investigating a rise of thefts from rural properties in the Murraylands region.
Police report that between November 30 and December 14, a property on Gardner Road Tailem Bend was broken into and two vehicles, a tractor and a motorcycle were stolen.
On Wednesday, December 14, a property on Kulde Road, Tailem Bend, was broken into.
The owner located items stolen from the break-in at Gardner Road hidden in nearby bushland, however a 1985 blue Suzuki Sierra and a yellow Suzuki quad bike has not been recovered.
Murray Mallee Police are encouraging farming property owners to:
Rural Security Fact Sheets can be located on the SA Police Website.
If you have seen the vehicles or know of their whereabouts please contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
