Murray Mallee Police investigating thefts from rural properties

Never leave keys in machinery, and ensure any vehicle cabs are secured.

If securing your vehicle or equipment is not possible, consider immobilising the machinery by removing the distributor cap or battery.

Machines that are rarely used, stored outside or in remote areas should also be immobilised in this manner.

Consider using a chain to secure machinery to each other or to a strong anchor point such as a tree. You can also chain and lock the front wheel to the rear wheel or axle.