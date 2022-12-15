The Murray Valley Standard
Police

Murray Mallee Police investigating thefts from rural properties

SL
By Sam Lowe
Updated December 15 2022 - 4:03pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Quadbike stolen from Tailem Bend property. Picture supplied

Murray Mallee Police are currently investigating a rise of thefts from rural properties in the Murraylands region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.