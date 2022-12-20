Getting the once-in-a-lifetime flood event out of the way early was the top priority for one Mannum Waters family and their two pet dogs.
As flood information was being given out in the months prior, Tony Adams from Mannum Waters and his family have opted to leave their houseboat and head up the hill with the pets and caravan as flood warnings continue in the Murraylands region.
Mr Adams said he knew that staying on the water was not an option for his family, particularly the dogs, as the houseboat they own was in need of some updating and mechanical upgrades.
"We have had the boat only since October, and it needed a fair amount of work done to it, and as services and what not are cut off or potentially limited during the flood, we thought it best to just move to the relief centre," Mr Adams said.
"The council have been really great for opening up this area, as it's still close to the marina, where we can go check the houseboat daily without having to leave the caravan here for long periods of time."
Knowing that his family, may not go back to the houseboat until next year does not deter Mr Adams, as an avid traveller who had been previously travelling around Australia for a year and was quite use to living out of a caravan.
"Me and the wife have gone around Australia for twelve months without an issue, we are used to living out of the van.," Mr Adams said.
"All we need to do at the moment is just set up the awning, and make the dogs a little comfier as we settle in here at the oval.
"We can't say we didn't know it was a possibility, it is life on the water with its ups and downs throughout the year. Just can't say we were expecting this to happen so soon, but I guess, that is out of our control and all we can do is now wait," he said.
"But we are very thankful for Council, and to the support at the relief centre available to us, as we try and make sense of how long we may be stuck on dry land for."
The Mannum Relief Centre is open to all Mid Murray residents who find themselves displaced by floods, however, the oval does not have washing or shower facilities and it is noted on the Mid Murray Council website that this site is suited to self-contained RV's, with Sedan being the closest for Caravan owners who may wish to have these facilities available.
The peak of the flood is predicted from the middle of January, with waters expected to remain high in the area until well into the new year. Residents are urged to keep up to date with all the latest changes via relevant emergency services, or follow our rolling flood coverage.
