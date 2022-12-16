The Murray Valley Standard
Floods

Caurnamont couple did not expect to leave their bungalow so close to Christmas

Lauren Thomson
By Lauren Thomson
December 16 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob and Vikki Topsfield from Caurnamont in their Caravan at Mannum Relief Centre Picture: Lauren Thomson

In a older van, without the comforts of home, these lifelong Caurnamont locals have come to Mannum to seek drier land as their bungalow is likely to be inundated by the quickly rising water in the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lauren Thomson

Lauren Thomson

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.