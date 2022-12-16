In a older van, without the comforts of home, these lifelong Caurnamont locals have come to Mannum to seek drier land as their bungalow is likely to be inundated by the quickly rising water in the region.
With evacuation orders for Caurnamont only going out in the last 72 hours, this married couple, Rob and Vikki Topsfield, knew that they had to leave before the water got worse.
Being 'long-in-the-tooth' they did not want to risk getting stranded at their property, opting to pack up and move to the Mannum Emergency Relief Centre even before the SES came knocking.
"We've been here for many years, I know the water and how high it can get. I knew what was about to happen, and with my wife, we decided to prepare early, pack early and leave before the water came up," Rob said.
"We didn't want to leave it to the last minute, risk leaving in the middle of the night without ensuring the house and our belongings had the best chance against the river waters.
"We a bit long in the tooth, you know, old in other words. So with the help of family and friends, we managed to get furniture up to higher ground and really just pack for the weeks that I expect we may not be able to go home to," he said.
Rob Topsfield is no newcomer to the River Murray, with his own father being Purnong's longest serving ferryman, and he remembers experiencing the 1956 floods as a young boy.
"That was a lot of water, and my father was out of work for months. He became a fisherman to put food on the table, because back in those days if the ferry wasn't operating, you didn't get paid," Rob said.
Vikki Topsfield is mindful of the stress that this move may have put on her husband, with Rob recently surviving COVID that had him hospitalised and under a ventilator.
Rob has also battled lung cancer in recent years, so his wife did not want him to under go any more stress of the incoming flood waters.
"COVID was hard enough, we were separated, because I had COVID too, and we didn't know if he was going to survive, no one was allowed to go see him," Vikki said.
"It was far crueller than the cancer, as he didn't have anyone that he knew around him to support him at the hospital.
"We've been by the river for many years, so as locals we know that this may happen, but I didn't think that it would happen to us, perhaps when we were 6ft under in a decade or so, but not today," she said.
"It was said by the media that this was a once-in-a-lifetime flood, well, they must be wrong because this is Rob's second flood!"
The Topsfields' are just some of the evacuee's at the Mannum Emergency Relief Centre, with family living in Mannum for extra support if needed.
But due to not necessarily being highly computer literate, they did not realise that the relief centre was without washing facilities, and now will rely on family to keep clean.
"It was named a relief centre, so I didn't think to check what facilities they have, naturally I assumed there would be something, even if it was a gold-coin operated shower," Vikki said.
Mid Murray Mayor, Simone Bailey, who acknowledged that some evacuees may have missed the information regarding the Mannum Oval, which is only suited to self-contained RV's.
"We know that there was a few displaced residents who were not aware that there are no shower facilities, SA Water put something out on social media about showers being available to their customers, but this does not involve the Mannum Oval," Mayor Bailey said.
"There is currently no plan to put portable showers at the oval, we have seventeen townships that will be adversely impacted by the floodwaters, and to treat everyone fairly, we would have to place showers across all townships which at this time is beyond our resources."
Mayor Bailey wants residents to check the council website, and know where the facilities are available.
Currently, there are facilities available in Cambrai and Sedan with powered sites and showers available for residents for a fee, booking is essential.
Contacts for Caravan sites with shower facilities:
