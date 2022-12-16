After 22 years of service the Murray Bridge community has bid a bittersweet farewell to the Minya Porlar Creche as they close their doors.
Current and former families from the Creche, staff from past and present all gathered at the Imperial Football Club to celebrate the "amazing" service that was provided to the community.
Chief executive officer of ac.care, Shane Maddocks, said Minya Porlar Creche provided people from all around the Murray Bridge community with a real sense of family and support, especially since it was such a small service.
"We've done our best at supporting our kids, supporting their family in being flexible where we can, but it just came to a point where the service wasn't viable anymore and the facility couldn't be renovated to the new standards, and we did look at if we could move the creche somewhere else but it just wasn't financially viable for us," Mr Maddocks said.
"We're really sad that it's not continuing but we know families have got support with other centres in the town and hopefully nobody has been left without the childcare they need."
To celebrate the 22 years of service, families and kids participated in games, were able to run around on the Imperial football oval, could get their faces painted or even spend some time in the petting zoo.
One of the people that came out to celebrate was Kye Anderson, who was once a baby at the creche and 20 years later, decided he would do his childcare training there.
Kye said that while he was very young, he still has many fond memories of the creche and that giving back to the community that supported him growing up just seemed like the right thing to do.
"20 years down the track going back and sort of remembering and helping them out, it's returning the favour you know like 'you helped me when I was younger now I'll come back and enjoy it while I'm older myself'," Kye said.
"It was a great experience doing training there, apart from not wanting to go back to the office and a couple of kids calling me dad, it's really rewarding, I feel like I'm doing my part, helping the families that have a busy life, they're busy working and drop their kids off for us and it was good fun."
While the creche may have closed their doors, ac.care continues to provide support to those in need in the Murray Bridge community.
