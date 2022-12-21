The Murray Valley Standard

Foodbank, Murray Bridge High school battling rising cost of food and living crisis

Lauren Thomson
By Lauren Thomson
December 22 2022 - 10:00am
Mrs Janet Emmins and husband, Mr Duncan Emmins giving evidence before the panel at last weeks inquiry. Picture by Lauren Thomson

Reports from a recent Federal Senate Inquiry into the nature and extent of poverty in regional Australia show some teenagers in Murray Bridge are forced to steal to support themselves.

Journalist

