Reports from a recent Federal Senate Inquiry into the nature and extent of poverty in regional Australia show some teenagers in Murray Bridge are forced to steal to support themselves.
A recent public hearing held in Murray Bridge focused on regional communities with the committee hearing from local organisations, SA based advocacy groups and individuals with lived experience of poverty sharing their personal stories.
Mr Duncan Emmins, a teacher and a wellbeing and engagement mentor at Murray Bridge High School was one to speak to the panel about the poverty and hardship students are facing to attend school in the region with soaring rent prices, fuel prices and grocery prices all affecting the working class township.
"As a category 2 school with high levels of disadvantage, the wellbeing team at Murray Bridge High School see poverty within the school community on a daily basis," Mr Emmins said.
"Poverty is often intergenerational, and with current situations such as COVID, the Thomas Foods closure, floods et cetera, we have seen students struggle to attend school, let alone learn."
A minority of the students under these financial pressures, even with the support available at the high school, feel too much shame to seek help, with a few sadly forced into stealing from local businesses in order to feed themselves.
"A number of students struggle to attend due to having a lack of food at home or lack of uniform," Mr Emmins said.
"Whilst we strongly encourage students to be at school regardless and that we will support them in any way we can, there is often a shame associated with poverty and a desire not to be labelled as poor that sees a number of students struggle without seeking help.
"This has seen a number of students from our school resorting to stealing food and then having interactions with SAPOL," he said.
Mr Emmins has been working with Murray Bridge High School for many years, and has seen the recent financial strain take its toll on his students wellbeing and mental health.
"I know that for a number of students getting to school has become a problem, as increasing fuel prices mean transport is limited to those that can afford it. When it comes down to putting petrol in the car or having food for the week, sacrifices need to be made," he said.
Mr Emmins acknowledged that the students facing these unrelenting financial strains, are not equal to their middle to upper class counterparts who may not have the same financial burdens.
"They come to school, and we expect them to learn and get an education, but they've had probably no tea, definitely no breakfast and perhaps had to deal with trauma for half the night and had very little to no sleep, and we then expect them to come school and study hard," Mr Emmins said.
"That's a middle-class, upper-class expectation - that you come to school to study hard. That's very low on their priority list for that day. Their priority list is: 'Where am I going to get some food from? Where am I going to sleep tonight?', not whether they're going to get an education and get a job," he said.
General Manager of strategy at Foodbank South Australia, Sarah Davies, was also present and gave alarming insight into the rise of people needing help, and statistics that show how the current financial strain from rising costs is affecting food security for Australians.
"In Foodbank in South Australia, over 130,000 South Australian households have experienced food insecurity in the last in the last 12 months," Mrs Davies said.
"Foodbank have been supporting 135,000 individuals with food relief every single month. In this town that you stand today, Murray Bridge, we are helping hundreds of families every single week.
"More than 180,000 meals were distributed here in Murray Bridge in 2020, and 270,000 meals in 2021, and this year we will distribute more than 360,000 meals for those in need in this community. Regional communities are 33 per cent more likely to require food relief than any other area," she said.
Mrs Davies said that her presentation was not only about the statistics, but that the stories of those impacted by poverty are not from one cohort.
"Those people accessing our services, who are walking through our food hubs and warehouses every single day, are not from a single cohort; they're from a wide range of the community," Mrs Davies said.
"If the last 12 to 18 months have taught us anything, it is that it could happen to anyone, including your neighbour. It is people with jobs. It is people who have mortgages. Unfortunately, the rising cost of living is putting on additional pressure."
Mrs Davis wants the government to take the inquiry and learn just how much financial pressures, and living below the poverty line affects a community, opting to tell the panel that without the funding of government, people will starve.
"Foodbank is the barometer of how well a community is going, and we are the safety net for the community," Mrs Davies said.
"We want to make sure that the government understands that, without support, we are unable to do what we do and to ensure that no-one falls through the cracks and goes hungry here in Murray Bridge, in South Australia or in Australia."
The final report of the Extent and Nature of Poverty in Australia will be handed to Federal Parliament in late 2023.
