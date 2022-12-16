The Murray Valley Standard

Racing through the holidays in Murray Bridge

By Sam Lowe
December 16 2022 - 4:00pm
Father Christmas on the Murray Bridge Racecourse. Picture by Sam Lowe

Horses will hit the track this Christmas Eve at the Murray Bridge Racing Club for the SpryCrete Christmas Cup.

Sam Lowe

Journalist

