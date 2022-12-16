Horses will hit the track this Christmas Eve at the Murray Bridge Racing Club for the SpryCrete Christmas Cup.
Families of all ages are invited to join in on the Christmas spirit at the racing club with a range of hospitality packages, all of which can be enjoyed in the air conditioned comfort of the Bridges Event Centre.
Murray Bridge Racing Club Manager John Buhagiar said the race day presented the perfect opportunity to catch up with friends and family ahead of Christmas Day.
"We're excited to host the Christmas Cup for the first time at Murray Bridge," Mr Buhagiar said.
"On the track, we'll see South Australia's best trainers and jockeys chase more than $400,000 in prize money over nine races, while off the track, there will be ample opportunities for friends and family to celebrate the festive season.
"A day at the races on Christmas Eve is the perfect setting for a catch up with those that you won't get to see the following day," he said.
The Murray Bridge Racing Club will also host race meetings on New Year's Day and Australia Day next month.
General admission tickets and hospitality packages for all three race meetings can be purchased online via www.countryracingsa.com.au
