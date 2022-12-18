Big round 10 for Lower Murray Bowls before Christmas break

Lower Murray Bowls Pennants played off in their last round before the Christmas break.
Jervois and RSL have again defeated higher placed rivals to keep their finals hopes well and truly alive heading into the Christmas break.
At Jervois, the home side won only one rink against Karoonda, but the margin was big enough to get them over the line by nine shots 57-48.
Graeme Herbert, Shawn Hicks, Graham Schenke and Jeremy Scannell were the winners over Rowan Zadow, Rohan Tomkinson, Paul Wegner and Gary Zadow with an impressive 27-10 performance.
Four threes in the first nine ends had Herbert out to a 16-two lead, and although Zadow responded with the next four ends they were only ones and a two and did little to reign in the deficit.
Herbert soon regained control, only conceding a further three shots for a very comfortable win.
Ian Symonds, Peter Jones, Malcolm Waechter and Don Loller scored a remarkable two shot win over Tim Hicks, Derek Vanderzon, Russel Schutz and Denis Hicks with a 7 on the final end when trailing by five shots going into the final end.
A disastrous final bowl by Hicks from a seemingly impregnable position ruined what had been an otherwise superb display as he caught the edge of the jack and skewed it to the worst possible spot.
Remarkably, Hicks won seven of the final 10 ends after scores were level at the break, but still finished on the wrong side of the ledger.
Josh Porker, John Wegner, Len Symonds and Bill Cornish overcame losing five of the first six ends to record a 18-12 win over Rodger Zarantonello, Steve Kroehn, Graham Fromm and Bob Solley.
In a low scoring contest they edged for the first time eight to seven at the break, and added a three upon the resumption to take the upper hand.
From there they never relinquished control to score a solid win.
RSL travelled to Mannum and upset the local side by 14 shots with wins on two rinks.
David Thiele, Noel Kneebone, Michael Walker and David Newell ambushed Graham Wakefield, John Howe, Peter Wegner and John McDiamid in a big 27-13 result.
Wakefield picked up a single on the opening end, but Thiele took the next eight in a row to take an imposing 16-one lead.
A three to Wakefield was matched the next end by Thiele to quell any thoughts of a resurgence, and Thiele was able to maintain a comfortable margin to the final end.
Jason Sipos, David Graham, Kerri Bolt and Dale Neal dominated the first half to score a solid 22-14 win over Lynton Jones, Ron van Tijn, Gary Fowler and David Evans with a 15-five lead established by the break.
From thereon both sides traded shots with Sipos maintaining a comfortable lead to the finish.
Terry McDonnell, Tom Towns, Kelvin Newman and Trevor Dicker maintained their good form with a 22-14 win over Allan Wooldridge, Max Wilkin, James Galbraith and Gillian Newell.
A three just before the break, immediately followed by a four and a five after the resumption broke the game open for McDonnell after a tight start to give him a 13 shot lead.
Importantly, Wooldridge hung in from that point to reduce the losing margin to eight shots and ensure the overall win for the visitors.
- with thanks to Derek Vanderzon
