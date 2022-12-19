Murray Bridge Lawn Tennis play off in their final round of the year

Murray Bridge Lawn Tennis have played off in the latest round of their competition and the last of their year.
Pennant Competition:
Schools 6-50 def Postel 2-42
Doubles: Dave Altmann, B Hattam v A Morrell, C Watson 7-9; Dan and J Altmann v T Jones, K Jarvis 9-8.
Singles: B Hattam v A Morrell 3-9; Dan Altmann v C Watson 6-1; David Altmann v T Jones 6-3; J Altmann v K Jarvis 7-6.
Extra doubles: Dave and Dan Altmann v A Morrell, T Jones 7-5; B Hattam, C Watson, K Jarvis 6-2.
Sportsmen 5-44 def Swanport 3-33
Doubles: J Joy, S Dean v A Ahrens, A Goodridge 5-9; S White, L King v T Garrett, A Zarantonella 9-7.
Singles: J Joy v A Ahrens 2-6; S Dean v A Goodridge 6-1; S White v T Garrett 6-1; L King v A Zarantonella 6-2.
Extra doubles: J Joy, S White v A Ahrens T Garrett 6-1; S Dean, L King v A Goodridge, A Zarantonella 6-4.
Doubles Competition:
Swanport 4-33 def Mobilong 4-32
L Vickers, R Wiliams v B Hancock, S Watson 4-6; J Cockshell, M Saye v J Head, A Howelll 2-6; R Williams, M Boland v S Watson, B Bowring 6-1; L Vickers, J Cockshell v B Hancock, J Head 1-6; L Vickers, M Saye v B Hancock, A Howell 2-6; J Cockshell, M Boland v J Head, B Bowring 6-3; L Vickers, M Boland v B Hancock, B Bowring 6-2; R Williams, M Saye v S Waton, A Howell 6-2.
Player of match Marie Boland.
Twin Bridges 5-41 def River Aces 3-35
M Saye, B Bowman v B Quarry, G Korzeba 6-3; LBald, N Brooks v D Harden, R King 6-5; B Bowman, R Howell v G Korzeba, L Graetz 5-6; M Saye, L Bald v B Quarry, D Harden 6-3; M Saye, N Brooks v B Quarryy, R King 2-6; L Bald, R Howell v D Harden, L Graetz 6-5; M Saye, R Howell v B Quarry, L Graetz 4-6; B Bowman, N Brooks v G Korzeba, R King 6-1.
Player of match Lyn Bald.
Junior Competition
Murraylands took on higher placed Schools and with both teams missing vital players, it looked like it would be a reasonably even match.
Schools started well taking three of the four doubles on offer.
Zoe Harrington partnered by Eloise Baumgurtel, Schools, scraped in against Rosie Vowles and Elise Franke six to five, as did Ruby Thiele and Carter Meyers, also Schools, over Sacha Randal and Jesse Young six to five.
Schools continued with their winning form in the singles, taking six of the eight on offer.
The closest single was between Carter Meyers, Schools, against Jesse Young, with Carter being the victor six to four.
MVP for Schools Ruby Thiele. MVP for Murraylands Curtis Mundy.
Banks took on lower placed Swanport and it was two all after the doubles.
With three of the results being six to five it could have gone either way.
Alex Mundy and Cooper Lienert, Swanport, battled hard to defeat Thomas Kruschel and Lukus Bald six to five.
Edward Rigney and Harry Baumgurtel, Swanport, also had a tough match against Matilda Baumgurtel and Oliver Young, winning six to five.
Taylor Lienert and Mary Huang, Banks, also had to dig deep to defeat Alanah Knox and Harrison Baker, six to five.
Swaport dominated in the singles, winning six of the eight on offer.
Emmanual Slattery, Banks, defeated Lilly King seven to five, and Harrison Baker, Swanport, had to play his best to defeat Mary Huang six to five.
MVP for Swanport, Harry Baumgurtel. MVP for Banks, Emmanuel Slattery.
Sportsmen faced Avoca and although two of their higher ranked players failed to show up, they were ahead four to one after the doubles.
Taj Rowe and Tyson Freund both played two doubles to give the opposition a game.
Playing together, they had one of the closest doubles, defeating Noah Horstmann and Brady Lienert six to five.
Sophie Jacobs and Indii Garrett, Sportsmen, also had a tough match against Halle Jarvis and Nate Oster, with a six to five result.
Avoca fought back in the singles, winning seven to take the match eight sets to six sets.
MVP for Avoca, Cooper Saye. MVP for Sportsmen, Ava Maczkowiack.
Murraylands 3-41 Schools 9-58
Doubles: C Mundy, T Garrett v A Law, C Freund 6-1; R Vowles, E Franke v Z Harrington, E Baumgurtel 5-6; S Randall, J Young v R Thiele, C Meyers 5-6; V &BP Wilkinson v S Borchard, M Stephens 1-6.
Singles: C Mundy v A Law 6-2; T Garrett v C Freund 6-1; R Vowles v Z Harrington 2-6; E Franke v E Baumgurtel 1-6; S Randall v R Thiele 3-6; J Young v C Meyers 4-6; V Wilkinson v S Borchard 1-6; P Wilkinson v M Stephens 1-6.
Swanport 8-60 Banks 4-49
Doubles: L King, B Loller v E Slattery, D Harrington 2-6; A Mundy, C Lienert v T Kruschel, L Bald 6-5; E Rigney, H Baumgurtel v M Baumgurtel, O Young 6-5; A Knox, H Baker v T Lienert, M Huang 5-6.
Singles: L King v E Slattery 5-7; B Loller v D Harrington 6-3; A Mundy v T Kruschel 6-1; C Lienert v L Bald 6-0; E Rigney v M Baumgurtel 6-2; H Baumgurtel v O Young 0-6; A Knox v T Lienert 6-3; H Baker v M Huang 6-5.
Sportsmen 6-49 Avoca 8-66
Doubles: H Rigney, Rowe v S White, H Law 6-3; T Rowe, T Freund v Hortsmann, B Lienert 6-5; T Freund, E Blucher v C White, A Vowles 0-6(fft); S Jacobs, I Garrett v H Jarvis, N Oster 6-5. A Murugswaran, A Maczkowiack v Honeychurch, C Saye 6-2.
Singles: H Rigney v S White 0-6; T Rowe v H Law 1-6; T Freund v N Horstmann 4-6; E Blucher v A Vowles 3-6; S Jacobs v H Jarvis 1-6; I Garrett v N Oster 6-3; A Murugeswaran v I Honeychurch 4-6; A Maczkowiack v C Saye 6-0.
The Murray Bridge Lawn Tennis Pennant competition will be resuming after the holiday period on January 14, while the Doubles and Junior competitions will not be resuming until school goes back in the new year.
Due to the current River Murray flood event, Murray Bridge Lawn Tennis may be continuing their competition in the new year at a different venue.
Murray Bridge Lawn Tennis wish all their members and supporters a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.
- with thanks to Coralie
