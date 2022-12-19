The Murray Valley Standard
Floods

New measures announced to get vital support to River residents even after the water recedes

Lauren Thomson
By Lauren Thomson
Updated December 19 2022 - 2:48pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minister for Human Services, Nat Cook (middle) donates food to Murray Bridge Foodbank. Picture by Sam Lowe

Non-profits are being brought in to help with the current River Murray flood event that is likely to adversely affect many low lying areas across the Murraylands.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lauren Thomson

Lauren Thomson

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.