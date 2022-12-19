Non-profits are being brought in to help with the current River Murray flood event that is likely to adversely affect many low lying areas across the Murraylands.
Emergency financial assistance will provide small payments for emergency costs of living, such as food or fuel, as people have been forced to drive for longer due to ferry closures across the Mid Murray region.
Minister for Human Services, Nat Cook, said that this extra relief will help with unforeseen costs due to the developing flood event.
"As we head into Christmas and the flooding situation along the River Murray becomes more concerning, I am really pleased to be able to announce the additional financial counselling and emergency financial assistance being offered through our partnership with ac.care to help people in need," Minister Cook said.
In addition to this new support, the State Government is continuing to prioritise the processing of Cost-of-Living Concessions (COLC) for all eligible households from flood-affected postcodes.
Since the beginning of December, these concessions have been brought forward for River Murray residents and will continue to be prioritised.
"During my visits to River Murray communities over the past couple of weeks, I have been humbled by the way these regional communities have pulled together in the face of this flooding event," Minister Cook said.
The State Government is also partnering with Foodbank to assist with a range of practical supports.
This includes, food packages for residents in need, furniture for relief centres and mattresses for emergency accommodation.
More than 100 public sector staff have been mobilised to assist in the state emergency headquarters and Emergency Relief Centres in Berri and Mannum.
Contingencies are in place for people with disability who may need to evacuate their homes.
