Celebrating a Merry Mannum Christmas and community spirit

Despite the impending floods, Mannum residents came together on Saturday, December 10 to celebrate Christmas and community spirit.
The Mannum Progress Association (MPA) would like to thank you everyone who attended for making this year's Christmas event so special and achieving record numbers!
With the uncertainty of flood, the MPA hoped to spread Christmas cheer with free entertainment and fun.
So much positive feedback was received from excited children and adults alike.
The hard work that goes into these events, feels so worthwhile - the MPA believe they achieved their goal!
DJ Simo played Christmas tunes plus other favourites which (may still be ringing in people's heads), had the kids up and dancing.
Impressive face - and arm - painting was very popular and Farmer Darcy's wonderful animals to see and pat were just delightful.
There were outdoor games, stalls to browse and shop, plus truck, car, school and local group displays.
Nicola Spurrier of SA Health kindly attended, promoting awareness of the very important 'Fight the Bite' mosquito campaign.
Hopefully many people took advantage of the generous free products handed out.
Delicious food provided by local groups and friends of Mannum events, were greatly appreciated.
The most important guest of honour arrived by truck - Santa!
Thank you Santa's helper - Mayor Simone Bailey - for sharing out free showbags.
The fireworks were a spectacular ending to the evening - in the words of Beatrix (age 5) also on behalf of her sister Margaret (age 3), when asked what the best part of the night was, responded with a very enthusiastic "the whole thing was fantabulous!"
These moments make it so worthwhile to be a volunteer in your community.
The MPA would like to thank all the volunteers, stall holders, Mannum Football Club and Cricket Club for their wonderful support.
A special thankyou to sponsors, in particular the major sponsor John Naylor of IGA.
The MPA challenged the local community - Business and Non Business - to light up their premises for Christmas.
Ten judges travelled around to each of the entries and rated the lights. It was a very difficult decision, there were so many beautiful displays and in the end it came down to the difference of only one point between entries.
Each winner received $200 worth of vouchers to spend at any Business displaying the Member of Mannum Progress sign.
Due to the flood situation the vouchers do not have an end date, enabling the winners to make use of the vouchers when things return to normal.
Merry Christmas and stay safe - from the Mannum Progress Association.
