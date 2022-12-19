The Murray Valley Standard
Floods

A photo last week caused a slight fright to those who believed the misidentified boat

Lauren Thomson
By Lauren Thomson
Updated December 19 2022 - 12:32pm, first published 12:30pm
The mistaken vessel is an older ferry, securely tied to gumtrees across from Bolto reserve. Picture: Lauren Thomson

In a case of accidentally mistaking a tied up private vessel across from the Visitor Information Centre as the Mannum Ferry last week, locals are assured that their ferry is still in place.

