In a case of accidentally mistaking a tied up private vessel across from the Visitor Information Centre as the Mannum Ferry last week, locals are assured that their ferry is still in place.
Due to the current high flow event, items and hazards are beginning to make their way down the River Murray as flood waters rise and gently sweep away anything in its path.
A spokesperson for the Department of Infrastructure and Transport (DIT), wants the locals and those who may be following the flood on social media to know that the Mannum ferries are very much secure.
"The Department for Infrastructure and Transport can confirm the Mannum Ferry is secure. Reports on social media of a ferry adrift are incorrect. A privately-operated ferry, which is securely tied to a gum tree, may have appeared adrift in the current water levels," they said.
Residents and river on-lookers, are reminded by the DIT about the potential safety hazards that the flood may bring.
"Please take care around marine hazards. Shack and property owners can help marine safety teams to identify any submerged infrastructure, such as jetties and pontoons," they said.
"All river users are reminded to look out for submerged objects such as jetties, trees, floating debris and keep to a low speed."
Marine Safety Officers are out on the river continuing their work to mark hazards in the water using bright yellow buoys and signage, especially in high traffic areas.
Marine safety teams and SAPOL officers will have an increased presence on the water, with any person or vessel operator found in breach of any one of these restrictions subject to a maximum penalty of $10,000.
Hazards on the River Murray can be reported on the Marine Safety website at www.marinesafety.sa.gov.au/river-murray-high-flows-2022-marine-safety-advice.
