Members of Bridge Patches and Quilters have put in the work and are giving back this Christmas to those in need in the Murray Bridge community.
After eight months of work and hundreds of bits and pieces of fabric, the group at Bridge Patches and Quilters have donated over a hundred handmade placemats and several quilts to Murray Bridge Meals on Wheels and Lerwin Nursing Home.
Val Towill from Bridge Patches and Quilters said the group likes to give back to the community and give a little bit of pleasure to those more in need than others.
"We're a non-profit group so we do a lot of charity work and little things like this, they're not hard to make so it was an easy and simple little project and most of the members chipped in and made some of the placemats so it was good of them all to get involved," Val said.
"We try to make quilts and placemats and put it to some use and it comes back to the community and it just comes around, it comes to those in need and they can get some enjoyment in the Christmas period, just by having something small."
Currently, Bridge Patches and Quilters have around 15 regular members who participate in projects both small and large, and they all put in the work over about four sewing days to bring Christmas joy to those in need this year.
Following their support over the holiday period, Bridge Patches and Quilters are moving onto their next big project in the new year.
An exhibition of the groups works will be held in Murray Bridge in July 2023, with a venue yet to be determined.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.