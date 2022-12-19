The Murray Valley Standard
Our People

Bridge Patches and Quilters, placing their way into peoples hearts

SL
By Sam Lowe
Updated December 20 2022 - 1:59pm, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Members of Bridge Patches and Quilters have put in the work and are giving back this Christmas to those in need in the Murray Bridge community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.