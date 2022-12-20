A Christmas message from Adrian Pederick

In 2022 we have emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic with optimism for the future.
We need to thank again all our frontline workers whether in Health, SA Police, Emergency Services or Aged and Disability Care for their work during the pandemic that helped keep us safe.
I continue to monitor and support the implementation of the Murray Darling Basin Plan in full which may be easily pushed aside in these times of abundant flows.
I have enjoyed the responsibilities of Shadow Minister for Veterans Affairs, Emergency Services and Regional Roads.
It's a real privilege to work with the Veteran's Community and the Emergency Service network across the State.
Living and working in the regions I am also passionate about improving the condition of our regional roads.
We are experience a bumper season in agricultural sector and let's hope we can get it all in the silos.
Finally my thoughts go to those affected by our current flood event. Please be assured you are not alone there is assistance available now during the flood and in the time of recovery.
Merry Christmas and best wishes for 2023.
