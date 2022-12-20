The Murray Valley Standard

Entire Murray Bridge area to be powered by Woods Point renewable energy farm

Lauren Thomson
By Lauren Thomson
Updated December 20 2022 - 9:18pm, first published 5:30pm
Premier Peter Malinauskas touring the Woods Point solar farm. Picture Supplied

Residents of Murray Bridge and surrounding areas will have their renewable power needs met with the opening of the Woods Point Solar and Battery Storage Farm.

