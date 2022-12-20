Residents of Murray Bridge and surrounding areas will have their renewable power needs met with the opening of the Woods Point Solar and Battery Storage Farm.
The farm was officially opened by the Premier of South Australia, Peter Malinauskas, Sustainable Energy Infrastructure (SEI) and Yates Electrical Services Group (YES Group) on Monday, December 19.
Premier Malinauskas said he was a strong supporter of renewable energy in the state and keenly aware of the importance of storage in the transition and long-term stability of the network.
The Premier took a tour of the energy farm and was impressed that such a project had been built here in the Murraylands.
"What is a really exciting project that has been built here by two great South Australian businesses," Premier Malinauskas said.
"This is a new iteration of the types of investment that we are seeing underpin the energy transition that is occurring throughout our country, that South Australia is leading the way of.
"Over the course of the last seven days, 100 per cent of all South Australian energy needs have been meet by green renewables," he said.
"Over 100 per cent; that has never occurred before in the history of the country, and we understand a world first for an entire jurisdiction to have all of its energy needs met across a seven day period exclusively by renewables."
The Woods Point Solar and Battery Storage Farm is one of three identical solar storage projects being commissioned by SEI and Yes Group this month in South Australia.
The other two farms located at Port Wakefield and Padthaway are part of the companies' strategy to build a portfolio of solar and storage assets across the National Electricity Market.
These three projects will generate 27 gigawatts (GWh) of solar and store 3GWh of energy - enough for 3,000 homes - and will remove 30 million tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.
"South Australia is leading the way, this isn't just good for prices and stability, it is also good for the world," Premier Malinauskas said.
"We know we have a rather serious obligation on our hands to confront climate change, we know renewable energy is a key component in making sure we address this challenge."
In a first for the SA Power Networks (SAPN) distribution network, the solar farm is coupled with a 2.5 megawatt (MWh), two hour battery storage system.
It is also the first TESLA Megapack to be connected directly to a solar farm in the National Electricity Market.
The farm will generate 9,000MWh solar and store 1,000MWh of energy to release into the grid when needed, either to meet high demand periods or provide ancillary services to the grid.
