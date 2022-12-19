Traffic offences on the rise in the Murraylands ahead of holiday period

Recent reports from Murray Mallee Police show traffic offences are on the rise ahead of the Christmas and New Year period.
Over the weekend, four drivers in Murray Bridge were reported for dangerous driving or unauthorised driving.
On Friday, December 16, Murray Bridge Police stopped a motorcycle rider on Brinkley Road in Murray Bridge.
The rider and their pillion passenger were both aged 16-years-old and were not wearing helmets.
Checks revealed the 16-year-old's motorcycle was unregistered and uninsured and the rider did not have a licence.
The rider was reported for a string of traffic offences and will be summonsed to attend court at a later date.
The pillion passenger was also fined for not wearing a helmet.
On Saturday, December 17, police stopped a driver on Fifth Avenue in Murray Bridge.
The driver, a 28-year-old local woman, submitted to a breath test and returned a positive reading of 0.121.
The 28-year-old woman was issued an instant loss of licence for six months and her car was impounded for 28 days.
The woman was reported for drink driving and will be summonsed to appear in court at a later date.
On Sunday, December 18, Murray Bridge Police stopped a 19-year-old man on Grose Street and submitted him to a breath test..
The local man returned a positive breath test reading of 0.165.
The driver lost his licence on the spot for twelve months and his car was impounded for 28 days.
He was reported for drink driving and will be summonsed to appear in court at a later date.
On Monday, December 29, police stopped a man on Lohmann Street in Murray Bridge.
Checks revealed the driver, a 23-year-old man from Tailem Bend, was unlicensed.
His car was impounded for 28 days and he will be summonsed to appear in court at a later date.
