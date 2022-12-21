Discover what's on in the Murraylands

MOVIE NIGHT
Christmas Jars - PG
Thursday, December 22, Murray Bridge Library, 5.30pm-7.30pm. Hope, an eager young writer, would give anything to make it as a journalist at the online news magazine where she works. For more information, call 8539 1175
CHRISTMAS CUP
SpryCrete Christmas Cup
Saturday, December 24, Murray Bridge Racing Club, Gifford Hill, 11.30am-5pm. For the final race day of the year in Murray Bridge, celebrate the spirit of Christmas and horse racing at Gifford Hill. For more information, visit https://www.countryracingsa.com.au/events/view/3428-sprycrete-christmas-cup-24-12-2022
WORLD CLASS RACING
World Series Sprintcars
Monday, December 26, Murray Bridge Speedway, from 5pm. The WSS State Series races off at the Speedway, including the Christmas Cup, Pro Sprints, Modlites and Street Stocks! Tickets from www.speedwaytickets.com.au
AND THEY'RE RACING
Strathalbyn Racing Club
Wednesday, December 28, 164 Dry Plains Road, 11am-5pm, Beach Day Trackside, A family friendly day of fun at the races, food and drink available, phone 8536 2248 for more details
OFF AND RUNNING
Murray Bridge Races
Sunday, January 1, Gifford Hill Racecourse, 11.30am-7pm; enjoy a day of racing, food and drinks available, For more information phone 8532 2310.
REVVING UP
Cars and Coffee
Sunday, January 1, Wharf Precinct car park, Murray Bridge, 8am-10am, car enthusiasts and public welcome, coffee, drinks and food available
Mannum Riverside Markets
Sunday, January 1, 9am-2pm at Arnold Park - SUBJECT TO CHANGE -. Food, handcrafted items, produce, coffee, busking. For information contact Mannum Visitor Information Centre 8569 1303
MOVIE NIGHT
Where the Crawdads Sing - M
Thursday, January 5, Murray Bridge LIbrary, 5.30pm-7.30pm. Abandoned as a girl, Kya raised herself in the dangerous marshlands of North Carolina. For more information, call 8539 1175
AUTOFEST
Murray Bridge Autofest
Friday, January 13 - Saturday, January 14, Murray Bridge Speedway, from 5.30pm. The Autofest is back with all of the usual driving events, catering and entertainment, so bring your family, grab your mates and come along and prepare for lots of motorsport action! For further information, head to www.autofest.com.au
OFF AND RUNNING
Murray Bridge Races
Saturday, January 14, Gifford Hill Racecourse, 11am-5pm; enjoy a day of racing, food and drinks available, For more information phone 8532 2310.
POWER RALLY
Yesterday's Power Rally
Saturday, January 24 - Sunday, January 15, Milang Oval, from 10am. Come and enjoy the display of Vintage and Classic Cars, Trucks, Motorcycles, Tractors, Engines and Machinery at the annual 26th Yesterday's Power Rally. For more information, call 0427 287 411
