A nearly 500 run win to finish the year for Murray Towns Cricket

Murray Towns Cricket have finished the year on a high with some massive wins over the weekend.
Mypolonga and Wanderers played off at the Murray Bridge Showgrounds in a great game for Mypolonga, winning by 90 runs.
Wanderers came out for a solid game of cricket, scoring 99 runs but Wanderers were on the ball, outrunning the Wanderers with 189 runs.
At Homburg Oval, Mannum and Monarto faced off to Mannum's success by six wickets.
Mannum were out and ready on the pitch, taking out Monarto by the time they scored 144 runs.
In the final A grade match of the day, it was a bit of a closer game between Karoonda and Tailem Bend at Karoonda Oval.
Karoonda played well, scoring 160 runs, but Tailem Bend just batted better winning by 45 runs, with a final score of 205 words.
In the first B grade game of the day, Imperials decimated Mannum at Mannum Oval by 283 runs.
Mannum were only able to rack up 59 runs before Imperials came onto the pitch and took the game by storm, winning with 342 runs.
At Mypolonga Oval, the home team took the win from Monarto by 75 runs.
Mypolonga played a great game against Monarto, scoring 188 runs to Monarto's 113.
Meningie did not even let Tailem Bend test their batting properly, winning by eight wickets by the time they could score 61.
At LeMessurier Oval, it was a close game between the Wanderers and Ramblers.
Ramblers were out on the pitch able to score 156 runs before they were all out but Wanderers protected their wickets better, winning by three wickets.
Jervois took the win against Imperials in the first C grade match at Johnstone Park.
Imperials were able to score 111 runs before the pitch changed sides and Jervois were on the ball, winning by six wickets.
It was a disappointing day for Tailem Bend at Tailem Bend Primary School as Mypolonga took a nearly 500 run win.
Tailem Bend played promisingly, scoring a decent 173 runs but Mypolonga were on a completely different level, scoring a whopping 660 runs, winning by 487 runs.
Monarto took the win in the final C grade game of the day at Murray Bridge High School against Ramblers.
Ramblers scored a total of 89 runs before the pitch changed sides, Monarto taking the win by four wickets.
At Mannum Oval, the Under 15 home team were able to take the win against Jervois by a single run.
Jervois were able to rack up a solid 117 runs but Mannum put on the pressure and it paid off, winning with 118 runs.
It was another close game between Monarto and Mypolonga at Mypolonga Oval with Monarto winning by nine runs.
Monarto was able to score 115 runs, just enough to take the win against Mypolonga's 106 runs.
At Johnstone Park, Imperials and Meningie played off in the first game of the Under 13 competition.
Imperials scored 50 runs but Meningie just played a bit better, winning by 70 runs with a final score of 120 runs.
Eagles and the Karoonda Magpies played off at Jaensch Park with Karoonda scoring a nice round 100 runs.
The Eagles played a good game against the Magpies but only scored 63 runs, losing by 37 runs.
For the final game of the day and before the Christmas break, Jervois and Mannum played off at Jervois Combined Sports Club.
Mannum scored a total of 75 runs before the pitch was turned over and Jervois took the win by four wickets.
