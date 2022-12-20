As the year comes to an end, students around Australia receive their ATAR results, but these Murray Bridge High School graduates have gone above and beyond this year and it has paid off.
At Murray Bridge High School, five students achieved an ATAR score of over 90, meaning they did better than 90 per cent of Year 12 graduates around Australia.
Gamze Bakan, one of the students who received an ATAR of 94.80, said she hoped for a high score but thought it might have been just out of reach but her literal and figurative blood, sweat and tears paid off.
"I think having all of my teachers and that network of support of family and friends ultimately helped me get to where I am today, that made all the difference," Gamze said.
"I feel like all of my hard work has led up to this minute ... hopefully I get an offer for medicine, I'm aiming to be a paediatrician or a paediatric nurse."
Gamze said when she moves onto her medicine career she would like to do some work in South Australia, even as a much needed rural medicine worker in Murray Bridge.
"Depending on where there's a need for it I guess, but when I've sort of established myself I would like to do a year or a couple with Doctors Without Borders or something like that in remote areas," Gamze said.
Joining Gamze on the high achievers list are Jessie Seidel, who scored 92.20, and Emily Drendel, who scored 94.40.
Jessie said that with the support of her teachers, family and friends she thoroughly enjoyed her Year 12 experience and was surprised as to how engaged she became with all of the topics.
"I plan on going to university and studying communication and media, I would really like to go into politics and marketing, kind of political campaigns or political journalism," Jessie said.
"I would really love to work on a political campaign or any media coverage of politics."
Emily said that going into Year 12, she was extremely nervous as she felt her whole schooling life had led to this final point that was representative of how she had done over the years.
"I still had a lot of time to hang out with friends and that while dedicating time to work, and achieving so much more, I was so proud of what I was able to achieve this year," Emily said.
"I want to either go into law and pursue maybe becoming a lawyer or I want to enter politics and maybe go into local politics in the area and then who knows what.
"I would like to spend some time in Adelaide but I was born in Murray Bridge and I spent some time away from it but I am hare, I've been here for the last three years and it's really grown on me, it was a great place to finish high school and I want to stay here, I want to do some work around here," she said.
Other high achieving students from Murray Bridge High School were Riley Lienert, with an ATAR of 97.65, and Emma Moffat with an ATAR of 97.45.
