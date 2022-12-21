The Murray Valley Standard

'Wins don't come around very easy', Caruso takes All Star Series win

December 21 2022 - 11:30am
Steve Caruso celebrates his feature win in the Australian Sprintcar All Stars Series. Picture by Ray Ritter

In a nail-biting finish, Steve Caruso took out the win of the Mainline DynoLog Dynamometers All Star Series Ultimate Pink Night at Murray Bridge.

