'Wins don't come around very easy', Caruso takes All Star Series win

In a nail-biting finish, Steve Caruso took out the win of the Mainline DynoLog Dynamometers All Star Series Ultimate Pink Night at Murray Bridge.
"The track was really good tonight and the last 10 laps the car came alive. I knew that Mark had led the race till the last corner on the last lap but it was my opportunity to get through lap traffic and if you don't take those opportunities you're not a race car driver," Mr Caruso said.
"Wins don't come around very easy and if you don't take those moves you let your crew and everyone down.
"Mark and I are pretty competitive, we both have a great combination, our cars are very equal and Maxwell Motors build the best 360's in the country which we both run. It just comes down to the night," he said.
SA24 Ricky Maiolo is not a regular on the 360 circuit but you would not have guessed as he wheeled into second place.
Corey Sandow in the V43 returned after missing the first couple of shows and came home in third. A great drive for his return night.
NT52 Jabba Bolitho finished strongly in fourth and VA91 Dan "Yaknowyaloveit" Scott rounded out the top five.
In front of a great crowd the stars put on exciting racing, so much so that a resident possum perched himself up on the catch fence in Turn 4 to get a closer view.
After what started out as a good night SA98 Chad Ely went up to visit him, unfortunately ending Ely's night but fortunately the possum was fine.
Young gun Ben Morris had a brilliant night, taking out both his heat wins, picking up the $100 Mint Pig Fuel card and starting on the front row.
Running fourth but bought on the yellows in Turn 2 and ended his night on the infield.
Heat race wins went to - Mark Caruso, Ben Morris, and Dan Scott.
A Main results: - 1st Steve Caruso, 2nd Ricky Maiolo, 3rd V43 Corey Sandow, 4th NT52 Jason Bolitho, 5th VA91 Dan Scott, 6th V18 Chris Temby, 7th SA93 Brent Fox, 8th VA2 Boyd Harris, 9th
NS22 Jarreth Argus, 10th V47 Jeremy Kupsch, 11th S33 Mark Caruso - DNF, 12th V65 Kane Newcombe-DNF, 13th S3 Ben Morris-DNF
Contingency Winners:
- with thanks to the Murray Bridge Speedway
