As river levels in the River Murray continue to rise and restrictions on river usage are put in place, river residents and visitors are reminded to stay safe during the flood event and ensure that if they are going to be near the river, they do so safely.
In recent announcements from the South Australian Premier, Peter Malinauskas, a temporary ban for all recreational swimming and boating has been put in place.
Premier Malinauskas said that due to the currents in the floods, that the ban would protect infrastructure and the safety of river users and property owners.
Since late November, there have been limited recreational boating activities on the river as flows have increased and vessels have been limited to 4-knots but as of December 20, any recreational river use is prohibited.
The new restrictions include:
However the new restrictions do exclude,
Premier Malinauskas said that the river is no place for people during the holiday season due to possible hidden dangers in the rising flood waters.
"We recognise that ordinarily in school holidays the River Murray is a hive of activity and enjoyment, and we are eager to see that return as soon as possible," Premier Malinauskas said.
"However, fast flowing water, submerged vegetation, power lines and other hazards mean that the water is no place to play right now."
The Premier still urged usual river goers to support local businesses across the River Murray as the getting in the river isn't the only enjoyment to be had.
"You don't have to be in the river to enjoy the river, and we encourage South Australians eager to see for themselves a once-in-a-generation natural wonder to continue to support River Murray businesses," he said.
As waters begin to inundate homes higher in the Mid Murray, residents are being reminded that safety is paramount for the next few weeks as the peak is expected in January.
A SA water spokesperson has told residents prior to leaving properties, that household plumbing must be prepared if the house is expected to go under, including septic tanks.
"With flood waters rising along the River Murray, residents should take action to protect their household wastewater system from overflowing due to water inundation," they said.
The State Emergency Service (SES) recommend households in low-lying areas to block internal sewer connections by placing a plastic-wrapped sandbag over sinks, shower and floor drains, and inside the toilet bowl.
"Residents using a septic wastewater service should also consider having their septic tank proactively emptied and cleaned, to prevent any remaining wastewater from leaking onto their property or the environment," the spokesperson said.
"Filling any empty septic tanks with water can also weigh the structure down from rising flood water movement."
SA Water maintains that as of December 20, there is no immediate threat to drinking water but residents should have drinking water on hard just in case of a potential interruption.
"While there is currently no impact to our customer's drinking water supply, residents can prepare their household for any potential supply interruptions that may arise by keeping an additional 20 litres of drinking water per person in the pantry or car," they said.
Further SES safety reminders are timely for residents who may have children coming to visit for the school holiday period, reminding parents and guardians about the dangers of the water.
Most importantly, the SES ask residents and onlookers to not walk, drive or ride through the flood waters due to the increasing safety risk of the fast flowing waters may have.
Daily levee inspections across main levees - like Mary Ann reserve at Mannum - will ensure any weak points that my occur due to wind, tides or waves will be acted on quickly to avoid breaches that may inundate the township.
A heavier police presence will be happening over the longevity of the floods to ensure safety of Murraylands residents, with fines and court appearances for offenders who are caught breaking the restrictions or who are caught looting in the townships.
