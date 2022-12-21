The Murray Valley Standard

A Christmas message from the Murray Bridge Mayor

By Mayor Wayne Thorley
December 21 2022 - 5:30pm
Rural City of Murray Bridge Mayor Wayne Thorley wishes the community a Merry Christmas. Picture file

With the Murray River flooding expected to exceed 1974 levels it has been heartening to see the way emergency services, government agencies, Council and community groups are working together to prepare our district for this event.

