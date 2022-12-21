A Christmas message from the Murray Bridge Mayor

With the Murray River flooding expected to exceed 1974 levels it has been heartening to see the way emergency services, government agencies, Council and community groups are working together to prepare our district for this event.
While the flood response will be our top priority, Council will also be focused on progressing the strategic vision for our district and, in the new year, will begin preparing for our first Annual Business Plan as a new team.
This is a critical time in which we will determine the Council area projects, programs and initiatives to serve and benefit our district
On behalf of my fellow Elected Members and all the staff at the Rural City of Murray Bridge, I would like to wish you all a very Merry Christmas, and a safe, healthy and prosperous new year.
May you have a wonderful time celebrating with your family and friends.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.