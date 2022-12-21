The Murray Valley Standard

Angelo Kaeoussis five time 'King' of the Murray Bridge Speedway

December 21 2022 - 1:30pm
Angelo Karoussis, Dylan Beveridge and Patrick Merrett with their trophies. Picture by Ray Ritter

A full field assembled for the Formula 500s King of the Bridge at the Murray Bridge Speedway.

Local News

