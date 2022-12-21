Angelo Kaeoussis five time 'King' of the Murray Bridge Speedway

A full field assembled for the Formula 500s King of the Bridge at the Murray Bridge Speedway.
The event did not disappoint, with Angelo Karoussis making a bold passing move in the second half of the feature to claim his fifth 'King' crown.
Australian Champion Dylan Beveridge and Angelo Karoussis would start off of the front row, with Beveridge holding the inside line well to lead the opening half of the 25-lap feature.
Brendan Zadow swiftly made up a few places early on in the race after starting back in row four, before climbing up to third with 12 laps to go.
Karoussis looked to just start challenging Beveridge for the lead, before Jackson Van Ginnekin V5 spun in Turn 4, bringing out the first caution of the feature.
On the re-start, Beveridge went out hard, with Karoussis doing the same, before making a big sliding move through Turns 3 and 4.
Beveridge on the inside would be able to swing back, with the two racing side by side, before Karoussis would charge hard again, this time to take the lead.
Another caution with six laps to go had the field bunched up again, with Karoussis ahead of Beveridge and Zadow.
Zadow made a last lap ditch effort to try and claim second spot, but his move came unstuck, seeing him collide with the wall in Turn 4 bringing on the red light.
As Karoussis had already crossed the line to take the chequers, the race ended on that note, with Karoussis and Beveridge holding first and second, with Patrick Merrett elevated to third.
Liam Russell, Angus Hollis, Richard Schmidt, Dale Sinclair, Jack Nolan, Declan Robinson and Michael Wise made up the Top 10.
Earlier in the night, heat race wins went to - Dylan Beveridge, Liam Russell, Patrick Merrett and Brendan Zadow.
A Main results: - first S27 Angelo Karoussis; second A1 Dylan Beveridge; third S64 Patrick Merrett; fourth V55 Liam Russell; fifth V2 Angus Hollis; sixth S21 Richard Schmidt; seventh V95 Dale Sinclair; eight V27 Jack Nolan; ninth V72 Declan Robinson; 10th S8 Michael Wise; 11th V37 James MacDonald; V5 Jackson Van Ginneken; V26 Brad Malone; V25 Shona Bent. DNF S12 Jordan Mansell; S14 Anthony Beare; V46 Chad Bell; S73 Brendan Zadow; S51 Simon Reichelt.
- with thanks to the Murray Bridge Speedway
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.