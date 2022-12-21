Steve Gartner wins feature event at the Murray Bridge Speedway

Starting from position three, Steve Gartner battled hard all the way to claim the MJS Street Stock Series 30 Lap Feature event.
Coming off pole position, Nathan Thorne took the field through the opening lap, with Steve Gartner sneaking up into second, with Andy Maxwell Jnr battling Scott Merrett and Morris Ahearn for third.
Thorne would open up a handy lead despite navigating through the lapped traffic, with Gartner and Maxwell Jnr still driving hard for second spot, before the cautions came on at Lap 15 for the direction change.
On the restart, it was Thorne, Gartner, Maxwell Jnr, Ahearn, Drew Flatman and Darren Brumfield in the top six.
Thorne quickly slipped away with Gartner right on his tail, with Ahearn and Flatman both driving hard to pass Maxwell Jnr, before the S24 of Curtis Brown spun in Turn 3.
Thorne still led on the restart, with Ahearn getting caught up and spinning before retiring to the infield.
In the later stages of the race, Brumfield continued to work the high-line to pass Flatman into third.
Thorne ran slightly high coming into Turn 4, allowing Gartner to close the gap before making what seemed a winning pass with just two laps to go.
Thorne fought back however, and would cross the line first, but was later relegated to spots for an infield pass, giving Gartner the win, and elevating Brumfield to second.
Earlier in the night, Nathan Thorne took out two heat wins, with Morris Ahearn, Scott Merrett, Andy Maxwell Jnr and Steve Gartner the other heat winners.
A Main Results: - first S32 Steve Gartner; second S91 Darren Brumfield; third S52 Nathan Thorne; fourth S112 Drew Flatman; fifth S19 Phil Watson; sixth S41 Scott Merrett; seventh S17 Carey Weston; eighth S14 Nigel Reichstein; ninth S33 Bryan Brown; 10th S42 Thomas Garner; 11th NT46 Patrick Hall; 12th D88 Tim Hutchison; 13th S3 Keith Moore; 14th S6 Grant Harris; 15th S59 Haydon Jolly; 16th S12 Darren Flatman
Racing returns to Murray Bridge Speedway on Boxing Day - Monday, December 26 for Round 1 of the Clay-Per-View Sprintcars Speedweek.
Tickets are selling fast for the event via www.speedwaytickets.com.au, with gates opening at 4.30pm and racing from 6.30pm.
It's Your Speedway, SA!
- with thanks to the Murray Bridge Speedway
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.