Steve Gartner wins feature event at the Murray Bridge Speedway

December 21 2022 - 3:30pm
Waving the chequered flag at the Murray Bridge Speedway. Picture by Ray Ritter

Starting from position three, Steve Gartner battled hard all the way to claim the MJS Street Stock Series 30 Lap Feature event.

