Murray Bridge's biggest annual youth event, Rhyme, Grind and Climb, returns to Pine Park for a fifth year.
Rhyme, Grind and Climb, presented by The Station, will be one of the Rural City of Murray Bridge's first events in the new year and will be held on January 14.
Rural City of Murray Bridge youth officer, Bridgette Syrus, said the event is one of the most popular and in demand gigs for youth in the Murray Bridge area.
"We are so thrilled to be bringing you this massive event for its fifth year! It is a great opportunity to experience and be immersed in some of the best hip-hop the Murraylands has to offer," Ms Syrus said.
"This all ages free event has something for everyone. Enjoy live hip-hop performed by local young musicians, feel the adrenaline on the rock climbing wall or witness a live mural being painted right in front of your eyes. All whilst being in the heart of Murray Bridge
"An onstage show will feature multiple live hip-hop acts - with local artists emerging from The Station's Hip-Hop Connect music program as well as Adelaide based rappers," she said.
Children of all ages will be able to have fun on the rock climbing wall, get their face painted, participate in skate and scooter workshops, watch a live aerosol mural painting and many other fun activities.
To book tickets to the annual Rhyme, Grind and Climb, click here.
For more information about Rhyme, Grind and Climb contact Bridgette or Aiden on 0427 400 635 or station-admin@murraybridge.sa.gov.au.
