Rhyme, Grind and Climb returns for fifth year in Murray Bridge

By Sam Lowe
December 22 2022 - 11:30am
Visit Pine Park on January 14 to join in on the Rhyme, Grind and Climb fun. Picture supplied

Murray Bridge's biggest annual youth event, Rhyme, Grind and Climb, returns to Pine Park for a fifth year.

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

