South Australians are being encouraged to buy, eat and drink local as part of a series of new and revitalised Brand SA campaigns - and support small businesses along the River Murray this Christmas.
Spend Your Support - an online marketplace launched this month to help flood-affected communities - allows shoppers to buy direct from the region at home and drive much-needed sales over the festive period and into the new year.
More than 50 River Murray businesses have signed up to the new campaign, with accommodation (30 per cent of sales), drinks (26 per cent) and hampers (16 per cent) the most popular categories since Spend Your Support started two weeks ago.
Duncan Welgemoed, Chef Patron at Africola and PIRSA Food, Wine and Agribusiness Ambassador was at the Adelaide Markets today to show the variety of the produce available to consumers that would support Mid Murray businesses.
"We are extremely privileged to live amongst such an incredible food basket that is South Australia. Buying local has never been easier and it's our responsibility as consumers to support our local world-class producers," Mr Welgemoed said.
"We should also support, now more than ever, our Riverland community by adding a few items from that region on our dining tables this Christmas.
"Whether it's dried quinces for your cheese platters, whole roasted Murray Cod sitting alongside your glazed ham or even a couple of bottles of gorgeous Riverland wine," he said.
For your information: Murray Cod in South Australia is a species protected by the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999, anyone found taking or targeting Murray Cod during the closed season (August - December) could face a penalty of up to $20,000.
Shoppers living all over the state have bought these region-specific products, ranging from Golden Grove and Victor Harbor to Mount Gambier and Kersbrook.
Brand SA's new call-to-arms campaign is already delivering a significant economic boost to local traders, as rising floodwaters damage livelihoods and impact tourism.
The Malinauskas Government has also launched two other campaigns to further support South Australian producers and businesses during the holiday season:
I Choose SA is promoting local food and drink retailers here and across the country, including a seafood campaign with four SA companies held in Sydney this month and another blitz planned with Romeo's IGA pre-Easter.
Eat Drink Local will have a renewed focus on its website and updated information to raise the profile of the state's premium produce.
Clare Scriven, Minister for Primary Industries and Regional Development was at the Adelaide Central Market also promoting the produce from the Murraylands region.
"When you buy local, you support producers, manufacturers, retailers and businesses throughout the entire supply chain, supporting local jobs and communities," Minster Scriven said.
"This festive season, remember to build your holiday menu around local products and support South Australian businesses in need. With globally renowned produce right on our doorstep, we can enjoy top produce and support our local businesses at the same time."
All three campaigns have a clear message - buying local supports the South Australian economy and our farmers and producers who face ongoing challenges.
COVID, workforce and supply chain issues, and recent unseasonal weather - including river communities dealing with an historic flood event - highlight the growing need to get behind those who put food on the table.
The SA food and beverage industry accounts for almost a quarter of total manufacturing industry employment, and exports of finished local foods totalled $1.9 billion in 2020-21 - around 13 per cent of the state's overall export value.
Support Murraylands and Riverland traders at spendyoursupport.sa.gov.au and for more information on the state campaigns head to foodsouthaustralia.com.au
