Police renew appeal for missing man in Mallee region

Murray Mallee Police have renewed their appeal for missing man, Kym, who was last seen at his Parilla home on Monday.
Police are asking any truck drivers or any motorists if they recall picking up a hitchhiker matching his description or seeing him in the Mallee area.
Kym, 43, is about 165cm tall, slim build and has a short grey beard, and was last seen at around 9pm on Monday, December 19 at his Parilla home.
It is unknown what he is currently wearing.
Kym's family and Murray Mallee Police are concerned for his welfare.
He may be travelling on foot in the area. Kym has also been known to frequent the Eyre Peninsula.
Anyone who spots Kym or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the police assistance line immediately on 131 444.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.