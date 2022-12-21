The Murray Valley Standard
Police renew appeal for missing man in Mallee region

By Sam Lowe
December 21 2022 - 4:30pm
Murray Mallee Police renew appeal for missing man, Kym. Picture supplied

Murray Mallee Police have renewed their appeal for missing man, Kym, who was last seen at his Parilla home on Monday.

