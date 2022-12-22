Monarto Safari Park is swinging from the trees with excitement as they announce the arrival of a new baby chimpanzee just in time for Christmas.
28-year-old chimpanzee, Hannah, gave birth to a healthy baby boy overnight between December 20 and into the early hours of December 21.
The announcement was made in a special message from world-renowned ethologist Dr Jane Goodall DBE.
Dr Goodall said she was honoured to name the new arrival, which is particularly poignant as she named Hannah's first daughter, Hope, in 2019.
"Happy and Hope are two feelings that are important in our lives today and I think that they are the perfect names for these two young chimpanzees," Dr Goodall said.
"We certainly want young chimpanzees to be happy... and we certainly hope that our efforts to protect them in the wild and improve conditions in captivity will be successful.
"So these two names link these two little chimps to the wellbeing of chimpanzees everywhere," she said.
Keepers and veterinarians have been keeping careful watch over both mum and bub. Hannah and Happy are both doing well and the troop are very intrigued with the new addition.
Keeper Laura Hanley said the team were thrilled to welcome Happy to the troop.
"We are so incredibly excited to welcome another little chimp to the troop," Laura said.
"Hannah is doing such a great job and she has been bonding with Happy as both us and the troop watch on. Big sister Hope has been amazing, gently trying to touch her new brother."
