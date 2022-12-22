The Murray Valley Standard

Monarto Safari Park announce 'Happy' arrival of baby chimpanzee

SL
By Sam Lowe
December 22 2022 - 12:00pm
Monarto Safari Park is swinging from the trees with excitement as they announce the arrival of a new baby chimpanzee just in time for Christmas.

SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

