Contamination fears part of Water Activity ban announced Tuesday as flood waters make their way through townships

Lauren Thomson
By Lauren Thomson
Updated January 12 2023 - 10:05am, first published December 22 2022 - 7:30pm
SA Water warns people to stay out of Flood Waters as risk of infection is high due to debris in water Picture: Lauren Thomson

Following Tuesday's announcement of a temporary ban of water activities for all river residents and tourists, SA Water has warned residents along the River Murray about further risks associated with the expected incoming flood waters.

