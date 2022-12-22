The Murray Valley Standard
Floods

Contamination fears part of Water Activity ban announced Tuesday as flood waters make their way through townships

Lauren Thomson
By Lauren Thomson
Updated December 22 2022 - 6:41pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Residents and Tourist warned to not come into contact with flood waters Picture:Lauren Thomson

Following Tuesday's announcement of a temporary ban of water activities for all river residents and tourists, Health SA has warned residents along the River Murray about further risks associated with the expected incoming flood waters.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lauren Thomson

Lauren Thomson

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.