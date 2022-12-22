Following Tuesday's announcement of a temporary ban of water activities for all river residents and tourists, Health SA has warned residents along the River Murray about further risks associated with the expected incoming flood waters.
Dangers during the high-flow event also include the risk of infection as floodwaters may be contaminated with debris from upstream, and flooded septic tanks.
"Floodwater is posing a significant safety risk to communities along the River Murray," SA Health's Principal Water Quality Adviser Dr David Cunliffe said.
"All recreational boating and water activities are banned on the river, including swimming, bathing and diving."
"Floodwater can be fast moving and can contained submerged hazards and debris. This increases your risk of cuts and lacerations, skin wounds, infections, gastro and drowning," Dr Cunliffe said.
"Don't walk, wade or swim in floodwater. If you come into contact, wash yourself and your clothing. Hands should be washed with soap and water or hand sanitiser."
Serious diseases such as E.coli and Cholera are currently not present in the waters, but Heath SA says even rainwater in household tanks may have been contaminated if a property has been affected by the flood waters.
"While there is no evidence of increased E.coli in floodwaters in the Riverland, we advise people to not drink floodwater or tank water which may have been contaminated." Dr Cunliffe said.
The SES has previously advised that all residents should keep up to 20/Litres of clean drinking water on hand in the case of contamination of water supply in the Mid Murray.
For the latest information about water supply and quality, head to SA Water.
