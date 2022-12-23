The Murray Valley Standard

Two men on a inflatable mattress have been cautioned by police as water activity on the Murray is temporarily banned

Lauren Thomson
By Lauren Thomson
Updated December 23 2022 - 2:12pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police have cautioned two men in Ponde after breaching the Emergency Declaration for Water Activities Picture:File

Police warn of the dangers of swimming in the River Murray after two men were found on inflatable mattress.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lauren Thomson

Lauren Thomson

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.