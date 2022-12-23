Police warn of the dangers of swimming in the River Murray after two men were found on inflatable mattress.
Just before 5.30pm Wednesday 21 December police were called to Weidenhofer Road, Ponde to reports of two people floating on the River Murray on an inflatable mattress.
Police liaised with SES who launched a boat to assist the people to return to shore.
Two men aged 21 and 39-years from Ponde were met by police when they returned to shore where they were given a caution for non-compliance with the Emergency Declaration for a banned water activity.
Restrictions now apply in relation to the River Murray, including a ban on recreational boating and water activities, on all parts of the River Murray between the South Australian border and the Wellington Ferry, including creek, tributaries, lakes and lagoons(excluding Lake Bonney).
The restrictions do not apply to boating on the River Murray that is reasonably required for:
If you are using a vessel for one of these required purposes, a reminder that previous restrictions continue to apply, including a 4-knot speed limit in certain locations.
For more information on River Murray flooding, visit www.sa.gov.au/floods.
