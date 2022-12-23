A free passenger ferry service between Mannum and Cowirra will offer locals a temporary option for accessing essential supplies and services within the Mannum township while the regular ferry is out of service due to rising floodwaters.
The State Government has engaged a local operator, Four Knots Murray River Cruises, to provide the free daily passenger service to cross the river between Mannum and Cowirra.
Tom Koutsantonis, Minister for Infrastructure and Transport, visited Mannum today to announce the new service and check on the newly installed infrastructure.
"The impact of this generational flooding event is being felt right along the river, particularly in Mannum where the community lives on both sides of the river. With the usual Mannum ferries out of action, we've worked quickly with a local business, Four Knots Murray River Cruises, to provide a free passenger ferry service to ensure locals can continue to access appointments, services and get the essential supplies they need at this time," he said.
"It doesn't provide the same service as the regular ferry, but it will help to keep the community connected during this difficult period and provide access to much-needed services, facilities and appointments."
The community ferry service will commence this Tuesday, 27 December, departing every 30 minutes from either side of the river - assisting people to access important supplies, appointments, and services within Mannum.
The passenger-only ferry will seat 20 people on each service, with the crossing taking approximately 15 minutes.
Passengers at Mannum can board the service via the Bowling Club on the driveway next to the Pretoria Hotel, with car parking available at the Shearer car park.
Passengers at Cowirra can board the service at two locations:
To ensure the safety of all on board, passengers will be required to wear a life jacket provided by ferry staff and attend a safety briefing prior to each departure.
Owner of the Ferry, Chad Blatchford is appreciative of all locals who helped get the service up and running.
"The Four Knots family is extremely grateful for the opportunity provided by the State Government to serve our community during this difficult time. This passenger ferry service is an essential way of keeping our community connected." he said
"We appreciate the local Mannum businesses who have supported us in preparing and installing the infrastructure in a short period of time."
For more on River Murray flooding, including information on road closures, ferries and safety advice, please visit the State Government's dedicated website at www.sa.gov.au/floods.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.