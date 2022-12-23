The Murray Valley Standard
New Mannum Ferry service announced to help locals commute across the river as flood waters close other crossings

Lauren Thomson
By Lauren Thomson
December 23 2022 - 2:00pm
Tom Koutsantonis, Minister for Infrastructure and Transport and Ferry Owner,Chad Blatchford. Picture:Supplied

A free passenger ferry service between Mannum and Cowirra will offer locals a temporary option for accessing essential supplies and services within the Mannum township while the regular ferry is out of service due to rising floodwaters.

