This Heatwave Watch and Act message is issued for the Murraylands Forecast District
A heatwave is more than just hot weather. When it is very hot during the day and it does not cool down at night, it is hard for your body to cool itself. Babies, and young children, the elderly, pregnant women and people who are already unwell are especially at risk in a severe heatwave, but even healthy people should take care. Take action to make sure you and your family stay well during this heatwave event.
What you should do:
This message was issued by the State Emergency Service.
Health information:
Monitor local conditions and tune in to your local ABC on a battery-powered radio for updates
