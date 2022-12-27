The State Government will offer $10,000 grants to small businesses, farm enterprises and not-for profit organisations in River Murray communities to help them trade through challenging economic circumstances caused by the floods.
The $8 million dollar commitment takes the Malinauskas Labor Government's total package of flood support to more than $60 million.
Already more than 50 businesses forced to close their doors due to the flood event have benefited from Early Business Closure Grants of $10,000 or $20,000.
This was announced today by Premier Peter Malinauskas, as the government looks to support local businesses through the hardship of a sudden downturn in profits due to the impacts by the floods.
"Since day one, we've made it clear that we'll stand with River Murray communities as they confront the biggest flood in a generation," he said.
"While we've already provided support to dozens of businesses forced to close their doors, there are many more continuing to trade, keeping people in jobs.
"These grants will help those businesses, farm enterprises and not-for-profit organisations keep trading and continue supplying goods and services to their local communities."
The Small Business Industry Support Grant application period will run for six months.
The Small Business Industry Support Grants will be available in nine River Murray Local Government Areas and will be payable to businesses with fewer than 30 full-time employees.
To be eligible, a business must demonstrate a revenue decline of 30 per cent or more over a relevant three-month period (October - December 2022 or January - March 2023), compared to the same three-month period in the previous year.
The Small Business Industry Support Grants will be available to those businesses who have not been approved for, or received, the Early Business Closure Grant.
Businesses will be able to use the money as they see fit, including on utilities, wages and rent, seeking financial advice and improving the business to make it more resilient to future natural disasters.
Stephen Mulligan, State Treasurer, announced the new grant along with the premier to ensure that businesses remain open in the region.
"We acted quickly to step in and support houseboat operators and other tourism businesses who had no choice but to close." he said.
"Now, we're taking the next step in ensuring financial help for those businesses which despite the difficult circumstances, have continued to keep South Australians in work.
"In conjunction with the other state and federal relief already on offer, these grants will help sustain jobs along the river throughout the flood and clean-up."
The State Government has also provided hundreds of Personal Hardship Grants, grants for Private Rental Assistance and accommodation, along with grants to assist households and businesses with meeting the cost of purchasing generators.
This is in addition to the State Government's significant investments in levees, sandbags, DefenceCell and other flood mitigation measures, and the pre-booking of more than 22,000 accommodation bed nights.
The Commonwealth Government has also activated the Disaster Recovery Allowance, providing support for those who have lost income as a result of the floods.
The State and Commonwealth governments remain in active discussion over future support measures to assist communities with the costs of recovery and clean-up after the flood event.
