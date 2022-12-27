The Murray Valley Standard
Floods

Announced today is a $10'000 grant for businesses experiencing a downturn due to the on-going flood crisis

Lauren Thomson
Lauren Thomson
Updated December 27 2022 - 12:44pm, first published 11:32am
Premier Peter Malinauskas announces further grant money for flood affected businesses. Picture:Lauren Thomson

The State Government will offer $10,000 grants to small businesses, farm enterprises and not-for profit organisations in River Murray communities to help them trade through challenging economic circumstances caused by the floods.

