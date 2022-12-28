SES Evacuation orders due to rising flood waters on Hunter Road, which already has been extensively damaged by the flood waters.
The Burdett/Hunter Road junction is closed to all traffic. This includes the closure of Burdett Road, from the junction to north of 2076 Burdett Road, Cowirra and Hunter Road, from the junction to just west of the East Front Road/Hunter Road junction.
As a result of this closure, the free Mannum passenger ferry service will stop from midday today. Leaving those on the opposite side of the River from Mannum, no choice but to head to Murray Bridge to shop for essentials.
The Department for Infrastructure and Transport (DIT) is working with local operator, Four Knots Murray River Cruises, to ensure all passengers utilising the service reach their point of origin prior to its closure.
Sandy Redpath, the first user of the ferry service when it opened yesterday, wasn't surprised the service had to be temporarily suspended.
"I was really happy for this service to start, and so were a few others. But now I guess we just have to wait until services resume when it's safer for everyone," she said.
Working at the Mannum Community Centre, she was glad the service was available so she could go to work without having to bypass through Murray Bridge. But will now have to wait until the service resumes so that she can return to work.
"I was really happy to go back to work, I've been off for a couple of weeks and because it's too far to drive around Murray Bridge and come back down, it's not worth the petrol." Mrs Redpath said.
Ferry services will recommence once water recedes, and a risk assessment by the Department of Infrastructure and Transport has been completed confirming it is safe to do so.
The damage to Hunter Road, has been extensive, with the road being used as a Levee but in the last few days flood water has been overpowering and has washed parts of it away.
To ensure the safety of all motorists the Hunter Road, Mannum west of the Burdett Road / Hunter Road Junction is closed to all traffic. This section of Hunter Road was acting as a levee bank for flood waters. Initially it was expected that water would come to both sides of the road through more southerly low spots but instead the road was inundated with water and the water overtopped the road causing damage," A spokesperson for DIT said.
"An assessment of the damage to this section of Hunter Road will be undertaken by the Department for Infrastructure and Transport once the flood waters subside and the road is considered safe to use. This assessment will inform the timing and the extent of road repairs required.
"Road users are reminded to plan their journey, always drive to the conditions and obey any speed restrictions, signage and road closures."
