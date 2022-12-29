The Murray Valley Standard
Floods

SES is working on a remedy for the stormwater failure in Mannum

Lauren Thomson
Lauren Thomson
Updated December 29 2022 - 12:30pm, first published 12:21pm
Premier Peter Malinauskas this morning at the Flood update Picture: Lauren Thomson

River Murray communities are being urged to remain vigilant as the flood peak passes Renmark and Berri.

