River Murray communities are being urged to remain vigilant as the flood peak passes Renmark and Berri.
Over the coming week, the peak is expected to pass through Loxton and could travel as far downstream as Morgan.
The peak is expected in Swan Reach and Mannum between 2-13 January and Murray Bridge between 3-14 January.
Overnight, the SES issued an Emergency Warning message for properties adjacent to the Mary Ann Reserve in Mannum after a stormwater pipe burst under the levee protecting 12 homes to the rear of the reserve.
Premier Peter Malinauskas urges Murray River residents to still remain vigilant and listen to advice from Emergency Services.
"While many in Renmark will be relieved that river levels are starting to recede behind the peak, we know there are still challenges ahead for other Riverland and MidMurray communities," he said.
"With the peak expected to pass through Loxton, and possibly as far as Morgan, over the coming week, we urge people to stay safe, have a plan, and listen to the advice from our Emergency Services."
For the sixth consecutive day, River Murray levels at the border have reduced.
Drier conditions across the Murray Darling Basin provide some hope that the floodwaters may drop below 150 GL/day at the border by mid-January and about 60 GL/day by early February.
SA SES Chief Officer, Chris Beattie ensures SES is currently in Mannum trying find a remedy for the stormwater failure.
"The SES is working with the Mid-Murray Council to remediate the broken stormwater pipe in Mannum," he said
"However, this flooding in Mary Ann Reserve will not impact on the other levee systems protecting the township."
The State Emergency Centre has established a working group to develop a framework for the easing of restrictions on the river, as levels recede.
To view water levels at different locations along the river visit www.sa.gov.au.
For the latest information on road closures and detours please visit www.traffic.sa.gov.au.
At least 1100 properties along the river have so far been inundated with this figure expected to rise to 4000 over the coming weeks.
The SES estimates 255 businesses, and 4000 hectares of agricultural production will be inundated.
On Tuesday, the State Government announced $10,000 grants for small businesses, farm enterprises and not-for profit organisations in River Murray communities to help them to continue to trade.
The SA Housing Authority has established Emergency Relief Centres in Berri and Mannum where the public can access information and apply for various forms of support, including financial relief and emergency accommodation.
A third Relief Centre will begin operating in Murray Bridge from January 5.
Further details on the assistance and how to access it can be found at sa.gov.au/floods or via the Relief Information line on 1800 302 787 seven days a week from 9am to 5pm.
People wanting more information on the River Murray flood event can call River Murray hotline on 1800 362 361 anytime.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.