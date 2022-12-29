Failure of stormwater pipes forces evacuation for area of Mannum

"We had some stormwater infrastructure fail in the Mary Ann Reserve, Mannum. That resulted in river water making its way up into the rowing shed, and bubbling up through the concrete slab. The deterioration of that pipe continued throughout the late afternoon, and into the evening. We had up to 60 crew, from CFS, SES, Local council officers and SA Water officers on site throughout the night. At 2am, we made the decision to issue an evacuation notice for those homes and properties in behind the levee on Mary Ann Reserve," he said.