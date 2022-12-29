Failure of stormwater pipes forces evacuation for area of Mannum

Floodwater has infiltrated stormwater infrastructure under Mary Ann Reserve, making its way directly under some Randell St businesses.
The pipe under the rowing club quickly buckled under the pressure and water bubbled through the cracks in the cement floor, causing water to bypass the levee, and flood the reserve.
One local, and professional photographer who has been capturing the impact of the floods for week, is Paul Smith, affectionally known as 'Jubba' around Mannum.
His facebook photography page, Jubba Photography captured the early morning emergency event as dozens of SES and emergency service officers came to try and fix the problem.
"I went down there from about early night to to early morning, at the time, there was talk about building another levee around the rowing club. Then later, we were all told to get off site, and sometime after that they decided not to do another levee," he said.
"Between when I left, and got up this morning there wasn't as much water as there is now in the carpark. When I returned there was a lot more water, and since then the water appears to have gone back a little bit. It wasn't getting worse."
At around 2am the stormwater infrastructure further degraded, increasing the flow of water on the land side of the levee and impacting the ground around the levee and the Mannum Rowing Club building itself.
SASES crews successfully protected SA Water assets located on the reserve.
As a result of the further degradation on the stormwater infrastructure, SASES issued a Flood Emergency - Evacuate Now message at 1.30am for properties adjacent to the Reserve.
About 15 properties were door knocked by emergency services personnel with the majority choosing to relocate. Three groups were assisted in finding emergency accommodation, with one household choosing to stay.
Speaking to media yesterday, SA SES Chief Officer Chris Beattie said they knew stormwater infrastructure could be a challenge across all Levees.
"We had some stormwater infrastructure fail in the Mary Ann Reserve, Mannum. That resulted in river water making its way up into the rowing shed, and bubbling up through the concrete slab. The deterioration of that pipe continued throughout the late afternoon, and into the evening. We had up to 60 crew, from CFS, SES, Local council officers and SA Water officers on site throughout the night. At 2am, we made the decision to issue an evacuation notice for those homes and properties in behind the levee on Mary Ann Reserve," he said.
"We continue to work with engineers and council to find a remediation solution, we've been undertaking excessive large levels of pumping to keep the water level low and that will continue until we can cap the piping on the river side."
A diver has since been deployed to cap the underwater pipeline entrance on the river side of the Levee, to stop further water entering the stormwater system, with pumping operations to continue to remove the excess water on the reserve and car park.
"Across the whole levee network of the River Murray communities, the stormwater infrastructure is a significant challenge. For local councils, they not only need their valve systems or capping systems in place to stop the up-flow of water the river once the levees are engaged, but they also need strategies to get stormwater out if they have large rain events." Chief Beattie said.
Residents along the Mid Murray, especially those who may be inundated by water, are reminded to adhere to SA Water and SES advice, about protecting their residential plumbing by blocking internal drains to avoid the damage caused by flood waters entering the water and septic systems.
