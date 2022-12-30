'Disappointing' scenes as some fail to adhere to road closures

Rapidly rising flood waters in the Mid Murray region have caused significant damage to roads and infrastructure, with Hunter Road at Cowirra being a prime example of what may be underneath flood waters.
Thousands have flocked to Mannum over the past week, with retail and hospitality venues working overtime to keep up with the crowds.
However, many sightseers are ignoring important safety messages in a bid to get up close to the once-in-a-lifetime flood event.
SA SES Chief Officer Chris Beattie appealed to locals and visitors during Wednesday's flood update to keep away from closed roads and to adhere to safety directions.
"It has been very disappointing to see that some people have failed to heed the warning signs and road closure signs. It's not only dangerous, in terms of putting yourselves in danger, and the occupants of those vehicles at risk, but unfortunately, going along flooded roads in a vehicle can have consequential impacts in terms of weight, where they can affect people's private levees or property," he said.
"Its really critical, if its flooded and there's a road closure in place, that people adhere to those requirements and not travel down those roads."
A road is closed when the road condition is deemed unsafe for all road users, the road condition and the flood waters are deemed to put the public at risk, and the integrity of the road has been compromised.
SA Police urges the community to abide by road closures as the River Murray Flood Emergency continues.
People are reminded that road closures should not be ignored. Do not drive or walk around road closure signs and do not go up onto levees.
Motorists should use an alternate route and take care to assess whether other roads in the area are safe to pass through.
SA Police has asked the community to drive to the conditions and never drive or ride through floodwaters.
If assistance with flood or storm damage is required, call the State Emergency Service on 132 500 - only call Triple Zero (000) for life threatening emergencies.
For information on road closures, go to www.traffic.sa.gov.au
Disclaimer: All photos and videos provided are from nearby residents with property in the area, and shared with permission. There is no wrong doing by them.
