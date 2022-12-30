The Murray Valley Standard
Floods

'Disappointing' scenes as some fail to adhere to road closures

Lauren Thomson
Lauren Thomson
Updated December 30 2022 - 6:47pm, first published 3:10pm
Hunter Road at Cowirra, with the growing hole which has since taken out the 'Welcome to Mannum' sign. Picture: Tony Finch

Rapidly rising flood waters in the Mid Murray region have caused significant damage to roads and infrastructure, with Hunter Road at Cowirra being a prime example of what may be underneath flood waters.

