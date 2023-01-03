The Murray Valley Standard
Floods

Thousands face long wait to get back on power grid after Murray River floods

Lauren Thomson
By Lauren Thomson
Updated January 3 2023 - 4:24pm, first published 1:30pm
At the flood update last Thursday, Premier Peter Malinauskas said that the state government is already planning vital post-flood services. Picture: Lauren Thomson

Electricians are in hot demand across the River Murray area as the plans for the clean up begins, with thousands of residences, holiday homes and businesses all needing to be certified safe before power can be switched back on.

