Electricians are in hot demand across the River Murray area as the plans for the clean up begins, with thousands of residences, holiday homes and businesses all needing to be certified safe before power can be switched back on.
It has been almost a fortnight since the state government put a callout for electricians to register to help disconnected communities.
Almost 200 electrical companies have registered to help communities along the River Murray, some of which have been without power for weeks.
Every property needs to be assessed and approved by an electrician before SA Power Networks can reconnect supply. The checks are to make sure water has not affected wiring, with some older properties expected to require extensive electrical maintenance to pass certification.
"That is a massive undertaking," Premier Peter Malinauskas said last Thursday at the flood update.
"We won't really know the true depth of the recovery cost until those waters recede and we start to see some of the damage that is done.
"There are going to have to be somewhere in the order of 4000 different properties having their power reconnected.
"Every single one of those properties has to have an individual certification from a certified electrician that says it is now safe to have their power reconnected."
There are more than 3370 properties currently without power across the Mid Murray and the Riverland region.
SA Power Networks said it was actively monitoring the situation, given that the peak of the flood has yet to hit the Mid Murray area and further disconnections may be required.
"To date we have had approximately 3370 disconnections and we continue to closely monitor areas which are at risk, due to peak flows not having arrived yet and/or potential impacts of levee failures," Advocacy and Policy Manager, Cecilia Schutz said.
"While plans for the recovery effort are being made, our immediate priority continues to be closely monitoring the ongoing power supply, to ensure community safety.
"As the SA Government has noted, while peak flows have reached the Renmark area, it will likely take many weeks for flood waters and associated risks to recede.
"In due course, SA Government agencies will be working to ensure areas are safe and accessible in order that electricity supply can be safely re-established and will undoubtedly be keeping SA Power Networks closely engaged on those plans.
"Our understanding is that matters such as waste removal and remediation of roads etc will be significant.
"The availability of certified electricians is indeed a key consideration. We are very pleased that the SA Government has initiated an registration of interest process for electricians and we understand that this has so far had a positive response."
In terms of safety, SA Power Networks said there were many issues that the public needs to be aware of, including:
For property impacted by flood waters, a certificate from a qualified electrician would be required to confirm it would be safe to restore electricity supply.
