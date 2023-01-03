Residents and businesses in nine South Australian local government areas can now apply for a range of assistance to help clean up, get back to business and back into homes.
The Albanese and Malinauskas Governments on January 3 announced $126.25 million in further disaster assistance for communities hit by the flooding that peaked in Renmark on Boxing Day and is now impacting down-river areas such as the Mid Murray and Murray Bridge.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the government was standing by residents along the River Murray during this time of need.
"In this time of crisis, the people of South Australia should know that the Federal Government is standing by them ready to help wherever and whenever it is needed," he said
"This assistance will provide invaluable support to residents, farmers and businesses to recover from this flooding disaster.
"The quicker we recover, the sooner we can begin investing in mitigation to lessen the impact of events like this in the future."
The funding for the flood event, that started in SA in mid-November 2022, has been provided through jointly-funded Commonwealth-State disaster recovery funding arrangements.
Speaking on January 3 at the flood update, Premier Peter Malinauskas praised the river residents for their resilience, and said the extra funding would help River Murray communities thrive post floods.
"We're still witnessing these floodwaters wreak devastation along the river. Our river communities have been united, resourceful and courageous through this event. But we know we have a significant clean-up ahead. Getting to work quickly will be vitally important for communities to recover and thrive" he said.
"That's why we've been working extremely closely with the Commonwealth to help our communities who've been so united, resourceful and courageous throughout this event, to not just get back on their feet, but thrive.
"I'm pleased today to be able to announce this additional $126.25 million in funding to help them put recent events in the past, and look to the future."
A comprehensive range of assistance is available:
The nine local government areas eligible for funding are Alexandrina Council, Berri Barmera Council, Coorong District Council, District Council of Karoonda East Murray, District Council of Loxton Waikerie, Mid Murray Council, Murray Bridge Council, Pastoral Unincorporated Area and Renmark Paringa Council.
Further measures being provided through a separate funding process include $5 million for a range of activities relating to flood mitigation and recovery for impacted councils, and $250,000 for mentors for rural businesses and financial counselling support for families
For information about these grants, contact the South Australian Relief hotline on 1800 302 787 or visit sa.gov.au/floods.
Further information on disaster assistance can be found on the Australian Government's Disaster Assist website.
