Water is seeping through into older basements and coming up through street gutters in Mannum ahead of the River Murray flood peak due to hit within days.
Water at nearly ankle height is now in the closed off areas not protected by the levee and the once-in-a-lifetime flood has proved to be a tourist draw card to Mannum and local businesses, with a stream of traffic in the area.
Lower Randall St was yesterday closed as fears grew that the traffic volume and the use of heavy machinery in area might damage road infrastructures as water saturates the ground.
Mid Murray Mayor, Simone Bailey said that was just a precaution, with no reported damage to the road.
"There's lots of water in the area, so there is a concern about the stability of the road. Closing off the road may stop potential damage to the infrastructure," she said.
"The soggy under-road is the concern, already we've seen the water get to the basement of the pub. If we continue to have all that traffic that there was potential for vehicles to cause damage."
The Mid Murray Council along with M Bus Co, with the support of the state government is offering a free shuttle bus for residents and visitors to the area.
Running 10am - 3pm daily, an M Bus Co shuttle service will operate between the Mannum Leisure Centre carpark on Adelaide Road, and Shearer carpark.
Services will depart every 10 to 15 minutes, with parking available for visitors at the Leisure Centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.