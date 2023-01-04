The Murray Valley Standard
Floods

Lower Randall St closed as Murray River flood water makes ground soggy

Lauren Thomson
By Lauren Thomson
January 4 2023 - 2:00pm
Flood Water leaking from stormwater infrastructure as soggy ground forces closure of the north side of Randall St, Mannum. Picture: Lauren Thomson

Water is seeping through into older basements and coming up through street gutters in Mannum ahead of the River Murray flood peak due to hit within days.

Local News

