The Murray Valley Standard
Floods

Mannum is currently pub-less, as Mannum Hotel has temporarily closed due a lack of power as water fills the basement

Lauren Thomson
By Lauren Thomson
January 4 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter "Beachy" Raison has owned the Mannum Hotel for almost two decades and is confident it will reopen shortly Picture: Lauren Thomson

It's not quite the pub with no beer, but the brew's a tad warm at the moment. The Mannum Hotel has been forced to call last orders for a bit as power is off due to rising floodwaters.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lauren Thomson

Lauren Thomson

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.