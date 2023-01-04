It's not quite the pub with no beer, but the brew's a tad warm at the moment. The Mannum Hotel has been forced to call last orders for a bit as power is off due to rising floodwaters.
It leaves Mannum pub-less - SA Power is trying to get power reconnected to the Mannum Hotel and the Pretoria remains closed due flood waters.
Mannum Hotel owner, Peter "Beachy" Raison is adamant power will be restored, and cold beer will be back on tap for locals and the tourists flocking to the area to see the historic flood event.
"That was a bit of a bugger missing out on New Years, but hopefully with SA Power they can help us open again," he said.
"We will be alright, the SA power blokes have been very good to us and hopefully we get back on deck within 24hours."
A generator is currently being used to keep the important beer and perishables cold, while SA Power Network engineers look for a way to ensure electricity remains on at the hotel as the ground around it becomes sodden from flood waters.
"We are just running on generators to keep the bare necessities going, like freezers and everything." Mr Raison said.
The hotel has taken step to remove water from it's basement, with an apologise to anybody walking the footpath out the front of the Randall St venue.
"Hopefully the public doesn't mind the awkward step over the pump, we have it continuously going to remove the water from the basement," he said.
Mr Raison thanked the council, emergency services and the community, who have been incredibly supportive over the past few weeks.
"The people on the ground, the SES, CFS and the Mid Murray Council have been really good.
The Mayor, Simone Bailey and the CEO, Ben Scales have been terrific, they've been checking in almost everyday," he said.
"The community spirit in Mannum has been really good, even now with visitors coming down the street, they've promised to come back when they know the pubs reopen."
