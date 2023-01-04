The Murray Valley Standard
Floods

Cowirra 'an island' as Murry River flood waters isolate community after levee breach

Lauren Thomson
By Lauren Thomson
Updated January 4 2023 - 2:14pm, first published 1:30pm
A gaping hole is now letting thousands of litres of flood water into Cowirra. Picture by Alex Nickolic

Cowirra's levee failed early on Wednesday morning, with a gaping hole quickly appearing as thousands of litres of water rushed into nearby residences.

