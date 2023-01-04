Cowirra's levee failed early on Wednesday morning, with a gaping hole quickly appearing as thousands of litres of water rushed into nearby residences.
Levees that have previously been checked for faults are now failing under the pressure of the fast flowing River Murray, which is due to peak in the region in the coming days.
Alex Nickolic, who had lived in Cowirra for several years, was notified about the breach by a neighbour.
He said that the levee had only been checked on December 28.
"Just been notified by my neighbour in Cowirra that the levee breach occurred this morning," he said.
"Council were asked at the community meetings prior to this event if the levy will need remediation works.Their response was it's safe and built to appropriate height if water flow reaches 220gl."
According to residents remaining behind, Hallam St onto Porter is flooded up to Edwin St, with Cowirra becoming an island.
Mr Nickolic acknowledged the levee was initially built to protect his community years ago, but was disappointed that the council didn't provide further help ahead of the current floods.
"We have lived there for three years. The levee was there to protect us and others many years ago," he said.
"Murray Tce was flooded weeks ago as on the river front. Council said it was ok and all they cared about was protecting the half of the main street of Mannum.
"Younghusband, Cowirra, Ponde ... we were all left to fend for ourselves."
But even seeing his own home under water, Mr Nickolic said that there were others in worse positions.
"There are others who are worse off and have nowhere to go," he said.
"We have a roof over our head and our pets are here.
"I have to thank the Mannum community church and Pastor Colin Nieass. They had an old cottage at the back of the church. We had to hire a shower but it is home for a while."
The council has been contacted for information on the levee.
