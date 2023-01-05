The Murray Valley Standard

The humble spring roll is becoming a rare item at the Mannum Takeaway due to supply shortages

Lauren Thomson
By Lauren Thomson
Updated January 6 2023 - 11:56am, first published 10:30am
(Left) Worker Jenny Bormann with Owner, Alicia Wegener during a hectic lunch rush. Picture: Lauren Thomson

Gravy and chips, spring rolls and dim sims could be off the summer menu as flooding in the eastern states hits suppliers.

