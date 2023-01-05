Gravy and chips, spring rolls and dim sims could be off the summer menu as flooding in the eastern states hits suppliers.
The Mannum Takeaway is struggling to get stock, with spring rolls being off the menu until the producer reopens after flood clean-up.
And there is a nationwide shortage of chips due to wet-weather hampering crops put in for the bumper summer period.
Mannum Takeaway owner Alicia Wegener faces the twin worries of uncertainty about remaining open and keeping customers supplied with their favourite treats.
But she is adamant her supply of hot chips will remain the best they can fry-up under the tough circumstances.
"Like most businesses in Mannum down this end, we don't know when we may lose power. But you can only continue day by day, especially when we have so many people here coming to look at the river, so hot chips will be available to anyone hungry," she said.
Ms Wegener's takeaway has survived tough Covid lockdowns, with a surprising result being customers are more understanding when their preferred chips can't be sourced.
"My usuals do come in and ask if we've changed chips, and I have to tell them that the supplier simply can't always guarantee their usual favourite cut or type. But I find after Covid, everyone is more accepting of change, particularly when we can't control it," she said.
"The factories in New South Wales are closed due to the floods on their end, they simply can't get to them because of the water. So our supplier has been really resourceful, and though are chips may change, it's better to have something than nothing at all."
"We haven't had spring rolls for a bit now, dim sims are a bit hit and miss, sometimes we get them, sometimes we don't."
Most of Australia's potatoes come from Tasmania, which due to wet weather earlier in the season were unable to seed in time for the high demand of summer.
Supply is expected to normalise in the coming months, with only Coles Supermarkets imposing a temporary two-item limit on some frozen chip products to ensure shoppers get a fair go at buying a packet.
Takeaway shops across the nation have reported shortages in chip supplies for their businesses.
