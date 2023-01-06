The Murray Valley Standard
Locals help dairy farmer fill sandbags as Pompoota levee breaches

Lauren Thomson
By Lauren Thomson
Updated January 9 2023 - 3:04pm, first published January 6 2023 - 3:30pm
Heavy sandbags being lifted by volunteers, which was driven out to the farm to protect the house. Picture: Lauren Thomson

Two dozen Mypolonga and neighbouring district residents came to the aid of a Pompoota dairy farmer by filling hundreds of sandbags to save a house from being inundated by rising waters.

