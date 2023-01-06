Locals help dairy farmer fill sandbags as Pootompa levee breaches

Two dozen Mypolonga and neighbouring district residents came to the aid of a Pootompa dairy farmer by filling hundreds of sandbags to save a house from being inundated by rising waters.
The emergency relief effort came as a newly built private levee failed under the pressure of the rising River Murray.
The levee breached late Wednesday, with flood waters inundating prized dairy grazing land, with the low ground quickly filling with murky waters and the odd carp.
All helpers who showed up had a friendly connection to the Smart Dairy, who needed extra help to protect one of the farmhouses.
The Mypolonga Progress Association (Mypolonga Community on Facebook) presidents Steve Hein said that the small community has been great throughout the flood crisis.
"Our catch-cry is mighty and resilient we are, and its proving every day of the week that Mypo, Wall Flat, Toora are just that. Community members, residents and shackies are living up to that every day," he said.
"We were putting the sandbags around the houses on the farm, and the Mypolonga and surrounding communities have been absolutely fantastic assisting us through the whole process. We had about 20 odd people yesterday coming to help, and then the Mypolonga cricket club joined in a little later, doing about 400 bags plus built up the stockpile of sandbags.
"The community has just been absolutely awesome, coming together, helping each other and looking out for one another."
It was the fourth working bee in the last month.
A majority of the Smart's 250 hectare property was expected to be affected by the flood peak, with efforts to move the milking robotic systems being taken. The focus has since turned to a house on the property, which was under threat as water continued to poor in from the Murray.
Over $100,000 was spent by dairy owner, David Smart, to protect his farm from the expanding Murray River. However the newly built three-metre high levee breached, and there is currently no government grant money to cover the cost of the levee, the disruption to milking and additional costs such as extra haylage due lack of grazing.
The financial toll of the floods has pushed Smart Dairy into leaving the industry, with the heard and milking systems being sold off.
