The Murray Valley Standard
Floods

Buffalo milk is still flowing as Corey Jones ensures that rising flood waters won't affect his stubborn herd

Lauren Thomson
By Lauren Thomson
Updated January 13 2023 - 10:48am, first published 10:30am
Corey Jones and a group of his young heifers at Wall Flat. Picture by Lauren Thomson

The Buffalo herd is scattered across several properties as Dairy Farmer, Corey Jones, from the South Australian Buffalo company, tries to keep everything normal for his beloved bovine buddies.

Local News

