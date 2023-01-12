The Buffalo herd is scattered across several properties as Dairy Farmer, Corey Jones, from the South Australian Buffalo company, tries to keep everything normal for his beloved bovine buddies.
Beginning of December, Mr Jones had to adapt very quickly with his own 140ha property becoming unsuitable for his buffalo herd as a levee breached, luckily he just saved this years lucerne crop from rising flood waters.
At the costly price of $15000, new agistment was found at a old dairy, whose owners had retired from the industry.
So Mr Jones had to pay the eye-watering sum of funds to get the old dairy up and running again, refurbishing it with wiring and re-gassing the infrastructure.
But that wasn't the end to the tricky nature of navigating a herd of buffalos and fast failing agricultural levees, as boxing day, the levee at Wall Flat busted leaving Mr Jones again trying to persuade his herd to leave the water logged paddock.
"We saw the glimmer of the water coming through, and by the time we got down their on the quads, we had to get the heard moving," he said.
"Not that they would've minded the water, in fact I am sure they'd rather enjoy it."
Unlike their long domesticated counterparts, Buffalo aren't the easiest of temperaments to handle in new environments or under pressure, preferring to be quite stubborn.
"It was pretty hard when we first moved the milking ones here, they took a bit to get use to the new dairy, which is quite normal, they are a stubborn breed," Mr Jones said.
As produce is still in demand here and interstate for the high protein and fat content of the buffalo's milk, Mr Jones and his family is pretty happy that the buffalo haven't gotten use to the new dairy so milking can resume.
"I do have plan C, plan D, plan E ready to go, if we are forced to move again. But for now its alright being here, at worse I just may need to level out the ground in the yards by the dairy if the water comes any higher," he said.
