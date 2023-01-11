The Murray Valley Standard
Floods

Mannum Road residents not to be impacted greatly by Friday's predicted flood peak in Murray Bridge

Lauren Thomson
By Lauren Thomson
Updated January 12 2023 - 10:31am, first published 10:30am
Almost everyone in the street turning out for Monday's street meeting. Picture: Lauren Thomson

Dozens of Mannum Road residents gathered on Monday to hear from government agencies and emergency services providers about the fate of their low-lying Mannum Road that boarders onto to almost full wetlands.

