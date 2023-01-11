Dozens of Mannum Road residents gathered on Monday to hear from government agencies and emergency services providers about the fate of their low-lying Mannum Road that boarders onto to almost full wetlands.
Concern about the drain under the road that leads to a natural catchment area were heard as residents had difficulty navigating the information previously given to them.
One very concerned family, Dean and Belinda Pardella, were worried that without a lot of evacuation warning that their son who is in a wheelchair, and requires a lot of equipment for him to live his life like any other teenager. Wouldn't be able to get out in time, as their sons equipment require specialists to dissemble and take away, with wait times for those services sometimes being weeks. Jerramy's step-father, Dean Pardella, was relieved to hear from the spokespersons that their road was not going to be hugely impacted by the rising flood waters given the peak is estimated to arrive in Murray Bridge around Friday.
"To hear from actual people, face to face, it was really great. Because we did have a lot of questions about why certain things weren't done, and there was a feeling that we had been left to defend ourselves if the water came higher than expected.
"Because of Jerramy's wheelchair, oxygen tank and all the rest of it, we would be looking at weeks to get specialists to come out and remove his vital support from the flood waters, and then move it to somewhere safer, like my mums place around the corner."
But to hear the information, and to know that the road is only like to be lightly affected with the water levels now only being inches different now and to when the peak hits. I'd say that more residents are comfortable, because even if the winds pick up, we aren't going to have water at our front door."
SA Power Networks, Department of Infrastructure and Transport, Murray Bridge Council and SA SES were all in attendance to relay the latest information in a way that was understood clearly and all residents were happy with the information given. No power cuts or sewage is expected on Mannum Road, with it estimated with a southerly wind that there is only a chance the road may be covered in an inch or two or water and no residences along the street are expected to be inundated.
Residents also raised the question of recycling the water for green spaces and other catchments, however the information given by Council, was that due to the pumps being used elsewhere there was no physical way of using the water for greenspaces and that the water quality was so poor due to sewage that it was unusable.
Heather Barclay, a Murray Bridge Councillor in charge of council property and assets was representing council at the meeting.
"Around Murray Bridge you'd notice now in summer that reserves, like Sturt Reserve are looking more drier than usual, and thats because we've had to remove the pumps due to the floods. Without the pumps we cannot water," she said. "It's not the water you'd like to use in your own garden, the quality is so poor. It's not water you'd want in catchments."
The meeting was organised by Mannum road residents, Keith Hills, whose property was directly across from the wetlands and the drain under the road. He wanted to get the face to face, due to the run around given to him by key departments and the lack of easily understood information.
"Most of us couldn't attend the flood meetings, and it became really difficult for us to understand what is happening," he said. "What is 220 gigalitres to us? We were looking at flow charts and given the run around. So with a lot of effort, I wanted more face to face and less phone calls, so that people here on the street knew exactly what was expected. I really want to thank those that came here today, and speak to us, it means a lot."
Department of Transport and Infrastructure spokesperson, Toni Scarlett, cleared up why there wasn't a levee place on the wetland side of the road, or the drain being plugged and using the main Mannum road as levee itself.
Ms Scarlett said It was given consideration, but it was dismissed once more information was given about the height of the water expected.
"The road being a freight route, and if used as natural levee, it would run the risk of not withstanding the water. We've seen in other places, where the road has been washed away from this," she said. "The pressure from water hitting levees is significant, but the information provided to us from the Department of Environment and Water meant that the drain under the road would be the best course of action."
