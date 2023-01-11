One very concerned family, Dean and Belinda Pardella, were worried that without a lot of evacuation warning that their son who is in a wheelchair, and requires a lot of equipment for him to live his life like any other teenager. Wouldn't be able to get out in time, as their sons equipment require specialists to dissemble and take away, with wait times for those services sometimes being weeks. Jerramy's step-father, Dean Pardella, was relieved to hear from the spokespersons that their road was not going to be hugely impacted by the rising flood waters given the peak is estimated to arrive in Murray Bridge around Friday.